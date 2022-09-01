ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Ardmore honors 1982 State Championship team

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Before the annual Battle of the Cats game against the Ada Cougars, the Ardmore Tigers took a moment to recognize one of their most historic groups in all of program history as the 1982 State Championship team returned to Ardmore with nothing but smiles for former players and coaches.
ARDMORE, OK
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Princeton, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Sherman, TX
Sports
Sherman, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
City
Denison, TX
City
Princeton, TX
City
Sherman, TX
KXII.com

La Belle Star celebrates grand reopening

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Saturday, family and employees celebrated the grand reopening of La Belle Star, one of Sherman’s newest clothing stores on North Grand Avenue. With a variety of clothing, accessories, and over forty choices of fedoras, store owner Clarice Karuber claimed she is excited for this new step of her business.
SHERMAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bearcat
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’

The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Labor Day travel surges despite new gas prices

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As Labor Day approaches, people spend the holiday weekend making celebratory plans. Many of these plans include family, fun, and especially travel. One Valero Energy customer from Sherman gushed about the variety of food she prepared for the holiday. In addition to her excitement about cooking her favorite foods, she expressed the best part of the holiday was sharing it with her visiting family members.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

A birdwatchers group in Texoma meets monthly at Hagerman NWR

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -This Labor Day morning, bird lovers spent their time at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge. “It’s just a really cool place to come and enjoy,” said volunteer of 33 years, Jack Chiles. Once a month bird-watchers gather at the lake to observe and identify the birds...
SHERMAN, TX
dallasposttrib.com

South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative

DALLAS — From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas

DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
DALLAS, TX
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Doped IV Bags Linked to at Least One Dallas Death

In June, a local anesthesiologist died from what appeared to be a heart attack. However, further investigation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner discovered that the cause of death may have been related to an IV bag contaminated with a drug called bupivacaine, as reported by NBC Dallas. Dr. Melanie...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy