Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Local labor unions share history of labor day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three labor unions gathered in Springfield today to celebrate those who fought for worker's rights. When you think of labor day, you probably think of grilling, spending time with family, and celebrating the end of summer. But local union members say the holiday should be about so much more.
WAND TV
Comptroller Mendoza tests positive for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning. She is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing only mild symptoms. Due to her positive test, she had to cancel a full schedule of events, including an address about Illinois’ finances she was scheduled to deliver...
WAND TV
Springfield High School Band to perform at Busch Stadium
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield High School Marching Senators performed at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game this past weekend at Busch Stadium. Instrumental Music Instructor, Lucy Boucher says this event is something the students have worked extremely hard for. “Students are excited about that. They are ready to get...
WAND TV
Man shot outside Unique's Bar & Grill in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Someone was shot outside of Unique's Bar & Grill early Monday. Springfield police officers who were in the area heard shots being fired in the parking lot around 1 a.m. A man in his 40s was shot in the leg. His injury was described as non-life-threatening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Millikin defeats Greenville in first game under head coach Carlton Hall
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- A new era has begun for Big Blue football. Millikin played their first regular season game under head coach Carlton Hall and earned a 28-14 win over Greenville. After trailing 7-0, it was all Big Blue!. Millikin scored 28 straight points thanks to solid complimentary football.
WAND TV
Study: 9/10 people don't get enough good sleep
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois doctors are urging patients to get enough sleep after a recent study linked good sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular problems. A French study looked at patient sleep scores, how those scores changed over time and the number of cardio-related issues those patients had. Researchers found nine out of ten people did not get a good night's sleep, putting them at greater risk for heart attack or stroke.
WAND TV
Police arrest Decatur man for seriously injuring woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Woman was seriously injured from domestic violence incident. According to Decatur Police, on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident. According to police the woman's injuries are considered life-threatening. Decatur Police...
WAND TV
9-3 High School Football Highlights
(WAND) -- It was Saturday, but it sure felt like Friday with all the high school football action. The WAND Sports crew covered four high school football games to capture it all. WEEK 2. Warrensburg-Latham 19, TCSV 16. St. Edward 21, Taylorville 24. Central A&M 49, Marshall 0. Pawnee 44,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Man accused of beating woman, charged with attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he seriously injured a woman in a domestic violence incident. According to Decatur Police, on Saturday at 12:02 p.m. a 27-year-old woman showed up to a local hospital with a head injury from a domestic violence incident.
Comments / 0