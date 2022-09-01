Read full article on original website
Discover 8 unique DougCo Air B and Bs perfect for staycationsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Colorado Springs Food Truck Featured on "Good Morning America"Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCoMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
A Downtown Mural With a Message for EveryoneColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Honey Festival at Bear Creek Nature Center on Saturday (August 27)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Coloradans gather to celebrate and honor Hispanic and Latino culture at annual Fiesta Day
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans gathered around Bessemer Park in Pueblo on Sunday to celebrate the 55th annual Fiesta Day. The event is held every September, on the Sunday before Labor Day. Fiesta Day is a day to celebrate and honor the Hispanic and Latino culture throughout the state of Colorado. The event began with an outdoor Mariachi Mass where The post Coloradans gather to celebrate and honor Hispanic and Latino culture at annual Fiesta Day appeared first on KRDO.
Fiesta Day concludes the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair concluded its final events with Fiesta Day, a tradition recognizing rich Hispanic culture and Colorado history. Every year, Fiesta Day kicks off with a mariachi band and is followed by a vibrant parade, one of the event’s biggest attractions. The parade includes a wide variety of performances which […]
KRDO
Driver ejected from car as it rolls 500 feet down a Colorado Springs mountain
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man is now in critical condition in a Colorado Springs hospital, after he was ejected from a car as it rolled approximately 500 feet down a mountain in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), they received a call for service from...
KRDO
Art Festival in Manitou Springs showcases Southern Colorado talent
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - The Commonwheel Art Festival is celebrating 48 years of fine art and original music in Manitou Springs. The annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival works to showcase all Colorado talent, but also targets Southern Colorado artists. This annual celebration of original fine art and contemporary...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County September 1, 2022 Edition
Grace Lanier Viola Hopkins, date of birth June 20, 1996 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000. Narissa Ashley Tremblay, date of birth February 18, 1996...
Boat capsizes with three passengers on board in Colorado
A dangerous situation unfolded on Wednesday when a boat with three passengers on board capsized at Chatfield Reservoir, south of Littleton, according to officials from South Metro Fire Rescue. The three passengers were safely removed from the water, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the boat...
KRDO
A look back on 150 years of history for the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is celebrating its 150th year in 2022. Every year, the fair honors and recognizes a variety of lifestyles and elements that make up Colorado. A significant part of Colorado is the rich diversification of agriculture. According to the Colorado State Fair's website,...
Colorado Used To Be Home To A Jail For Drunk People
Imagine this... you're out on the town with some friends for a night out when things start to take a turn - it's become one of "those" nights. You know, the kind of night where you've had a little too much to drink. Regardless, you're determined to stay with your...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off Sept. 3, 2022
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring) High school football highlights: Discovery Canyon vs. Pueblo South, Rampart vs. Doherty, Pueblo County vs. Pueblo West, Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo East. 9/2/22. Frontier Airlines leaving Colorado Springs. Updated: 22 hours ago. As of November 4 Frontier...
Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson The post Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
CSFD extinguishes fire at hotel near I-25
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at the InTown Suites on Corporate Dr., just west of I-25. CSFD was able to quickly extinguish what was left of the fire when they arrived thanks to the sprinklers keeping it "in check."
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Westword
All's Fair, and Fried, in Pueblo at the Colorado State Fair
I just took a trip to the Colorado State Fair. This is the 150th year for the fair, and it's been at the same location in Pueblo since right after the turn of the twentieth century. Rich with family history and traditions, the fair makes a perfect day trip stuffed with endless games, rides, vendors, music and livestock.
KKTV
Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
KRDO
6-year-old dies after being hit by pickup truck at Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to an auto/pedestrian accident Monday afternoon at an apartment complex. According to police, a 6-year-old girl on a bike was hit by a pickup truck at the Copper Chase Apartment on Ouray Ave. This is near Southgate Rd. on the south side of the city.
Teriyaki Madness to Open Multiple Colorado Locations
The rapidly expanding teriyaki shop just opened a store in Highlands Ranch and now has plans to hit Fort Collins and Colorado Springs
KKTV
Apartment complex company responds after fire displaces over 60 in northeastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The property management company of Apex Apartments responded to the fire that displaced 64 people. They say an on-site maintenance technician called firefighters after the lightning strike sparked the fire. They also say they are helping residents find temporary housing and are cooperating with the...
KRDO
Suspected DUI crash on I-25 in Pueblo leaves two dead
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 5, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a traffic crash in the 3000 block of northbound I-25. Responding officers learned that a pickup truck had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it sideswiped another vehicle. The truck lost control and hit a guardrail. Two men were ejected and a third was partially ejected.
Cherry Creek High School football player left at DIA after knife found in bag
A mother at Cherry Creek High School is furious, claiming her son was left at Denver International Airport by school administrators while the rest of the football team flew to a game in Ohio.
Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
