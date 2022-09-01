PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans gathered around Bessemer Park in Pueblo on Sunday to celebrate the 55th annual Fiesta Day. The event is held every September, on the Sunday before Labor Day. Fiesta Day is a day to celebrate and honor the Hispanic and Latino culture throughout the state of Colorado. The event began with an outdoor Mariachi Mass where The post Coloradans gather to celebrate and honor Hispanic and Latino culture at annual Fiesta Day appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO