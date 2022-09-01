ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Coloradans gather to celebrate and honor Hispanic and Latino culture at annual Fiesta Day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Coloradans gathered around Bessemer Park in Pueblo on Sunday to celebrate the 55th annual Fiesta Day. The event is held every September, on the Sunday before Labor Day. Fiesta Day is a day to celebrate and honor the Hispanic and Latino culture throughout the state of Colorado. The event began with an outdoor Mariachi Mass where The post Coloradans gather to celebrate and honor Hispanic and Latino culture at annual Fiesta Day appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fiesta Day concludes the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair concluded its final events with Fiesta Day, a tradition recognizing rich Hispanic culture and Colorado history. Every year, Fiesta Day kicks off with a mariachi band and is followed by a vibrant parade, one of the event’s biggest attractions. The parade includes a wide variety of performances which […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Art Festival in Manitou Springs showcases Southern Colorado talent

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - The Commonwheel Art Festival is celebrating 48 years of fine art and original music in Manitou Springs. The annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival works to showcase all Colorado talent, but also targets Southern Colorado artists. This annual celebration of original fine art and contemporary...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Colorado Traffic
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County September 1, 2022 Edition

Grace Lanier Viola Hopkins, date of birth June 20, 1996 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000. Narissa Ashley Tremblay, date of birth February 18, 1996...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO

A look back on 150 years of history for the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is celebrating its 150th year in 2022. Every year, the fair honors and recognizes a variety of lifestyles and elements that make up Colorado. A significant part of Colorado is the rich diversification of agriculture. According to the Colorado State Fair's website,...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off Sept. 3, 2022

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring) High school football highlights: Discovery Canyon vs. Pueblo South, Rampart vs. Doherty, Pueblo County vs. Pueblo West, Pueblo Central vs. Pueblo East. 9/2/22. Frontier Airlines leaving Colorado Springs. Updated: 22 hours ago. As of November 4 Frontier...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says two of its officers were assaulted while escorting a man from Memorial Hospital to their vehicle. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. CSPD says an officer was walking the suspect - identified as Joshua Jackson - to the vehicle when Jackson The post Colorado Springs officers assaulted while escorting suspect to vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CSFD extinguishes fire at hotel near I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at the InTown Suites on Corporate Dr., just west of I-25. CSFD was able to quickly extinguish what was left of the fire when they arrived thanks to the sprinklers keeping it "in check."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

All's Fair, and Fried, in Pueblo at the Colorado State Fair

I just took a trip to the Colorado State Fair. This is the 150th year for the fair, and it's been at the same location in Pueblo since right after the turn of the twentieth century. Rich with family history and traditions, the fair makes a perfect day trip stuffed with endless games, rides, vendors, music and livestock.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Motorcycle rider from Pueblo killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday while riding on a back road in Custer County. State Patrol says the rider was on County Road 387 Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his bike, ran off the road, and collided with several trees. The road is gravel and described as extremely rural, with few travelers.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Suspected DUI crash on I-25 in Pueblo leaves two dead

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 5, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a traffic crash in the 3000 block of northbound I-25. Responding officers learned that a pickup truck had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it sideswiped another vehicle. The truck lost control and hit a guardrail. Two men were ejected and a third was partially ejected.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

