Herald-Journal
Prep football roundup: Pirates extend winning streak to 34
It was the kind of home opener the Pirates were hoping for. Parker Moser ran for a pair of touchdowns and West Side sparkled once again defensively on its way to a 12-0 victory over Layton Christian in a non-district football game Friday night in Dayton.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Riverhawks slip by Spartans with big plays
MILLVILLE — There were a handful of plays that had they not been made, the Riverhawks would not be celebrating. But Ridgeline did make enough plays to slip by a big and physical Minico (Idaho) team Friday night, 21-20. In the process, the Riverhawks have now won two in a row just before Region 11 play begins next week. It was the first loss for the Spartans (2-1).
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies blown out by No. 1 Crimson Tide
There was no double-digit comeback this time. In fact, there were no points scored at all by Utah State, something that hasn’t happened since 2007.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Some positives from shutout loss at No. 1 Alabama
After having a day to digest a lopsided loss on Saturday at No. 1 Alabama, the Aggies are still holding their heads high. Sure, the Crimson Tide, who played in the national championship game last season and brought back the Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young, whooped up on Utah State to the tune of 55-0. Not since a similar 52-0 beat down by Boise State on Nov. 10, 2007, had the Aggies been shut out. However, there were some positives.
Herald-Journal
USU ranked 22nd among schools nationally thanks to high social mobility, community service score
Utah State University was listed as the eighth-best public university in the country and 22nd overall in a recent ranking of schools by Washington Monthly. The list ranks institutions on the criteria of social mobility, research and promotion of public service. USU scored highly on the first and last categories, ranking 14th for social mobility and 26th for promoting public service.
Herald-Journal
Rock climbing legend Conrad Anker visits Utah State University
When Utah State University student Ruby Whiteker moved to campus for the first time last week, she hung up a poster of renowned American rock-climber Conrad Anker. Little did she know, during her first week of college she would get to meet the mountaineer she had looked up to her entire life.
Herald-Journal
Weber County detective named investigator of the year for solving 52-year-old cold case
OGDEN — Homicide detective Steve Haney dug through dusty stacks of old case files, spent an afternoon collecting clues from a retired investigator and employed other “good old-fashioned police work” to solve a murder that haunted an Ogden family for 52 years. Haney last year closed the...
Herald-Journal
Thomson, Melvin S.
Thomson Melvin S. Thomson 68 Preston, Idaho passed away September 2, 2022. Services will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 11 am in the Whitney 1st Ward Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Local businessman Marc Ensign to run for county executive as write-in candidate
A write-in candidacy for Cache County Executive was filed by Marc Ensign on Wednesday, making him the sole competitor running against incumbent David Zook this November. Ensign, the Cache Valley businessman and Paradise resident who opened Ensign Toyota Honda and bought Jack’s Wood-Fired Oven, said he has been encouraged by several public figures to run for the position.
Herald-Journal
From the desk of the President
Bear Lake High School’s senior class started the year off with a bang, with a big breakfast at Allinger Park. On Thursday, August 25, at 6:45 a.m., well over half the class arrived at the park ready to start the year off right with some pancakes and sausage, cooked to perfection by Mr. Cameron Crane, Mr. Rick Saunders, Mr. Paul Kuchurek, Mr. Luke Kelsey, and Mr. Jared Hillier.
Herald-Journal
Parkinson, Joann H.
Parkinson Joann H. Parkinson 87 Wellsville passed away September 2, 2022. Final arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will appear in next week's paper. www.allenmortuaries.com .
