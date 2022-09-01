After having a day to digest a lopsided loss on Saturday at No. 1 Alabama, the Aggies are still holding their heads high. Sure, the Crimson Tide, who played in the national championship game last season and brought back the Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young, whooped up on Utah State to the tune of 55-0. Not since a similar 52-0 beat down by Boise State on Nov. 10, 2007, had the Aggies been shut out. However, there were some positives.

LOGAN, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO