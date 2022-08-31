Read full article on original website
Karla Soto takes over the helm for VMCH athletics
CALEXICO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School made an unexpected wave in local sports community with the acquisition on Athletics Director in Karla Soto. The change came suddenly as Soto was awarded the position in mid-August. “I was already hired as a Physical Education teacher and was just planning...
Hart Insurance gets a new Brawley location: new look, same heart for service
BRAWLEY — Walking into a nice, vintage, hacienda-style building amid palm trees and flowers when entering Hart Insurance in Brawley may bring feelings of nostalgia or a familial-type of familiarity, but that is part of the experience Hart hopes embraces their clients well beyond their visits at what will soon be their former-office.
Gila Ridge defeats Southwest 41-7
EL CENTRO — The Southwest Eagles hosted the Gila Ridge Hawks on September 2, for a match-up that resulted in a 41-7 defeat on week three of the season. The first points of the game came from the Hawks in the second quarter of play with a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Michael Galaz, 6-0. A successful PAT for the Hawks ended their drive, 7-0.
Brawley PD responds to stabbing
BRAWLEY — On September 5, 2022, at around 7:45 p.m., the Brawley Police Department received a call to the area of the 900 block of Main St. in reference to a subject with multiple stab wounds. The victim, an adult male from Brawley, was transported via air ambulance service...
Aztecs stifle Spartans in late-game drama
EL CENTRO — Four quarters of grid-iron gusto between the Spartans and Aztecs were not enough to define a victor at Cal Jones Field as overtime fell in favor of the visitors (28-26) when Palm Desert executed an extra-point walk off stop Friday, September 2. After receiving the opening...
