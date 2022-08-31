EL CENTRO — The Southwest Eagles hosted the Gila Ridge Hawks on September 2, for a match-up that resulted in a 41-7 defeat on week three of the season. The first points of the game came from the Hawks in the second quarter of play with a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Michael Galaz, 6-0. A successful PAT for the Hawks ended their drive, 7-0.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO