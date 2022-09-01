Read full article on original website
Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County
The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
Police say pilot threatening to crash airplane in to Tupelo Walmart
Tupelo police are issuing a warning that a pilot is threatening to crash a large aircraft into Walmartin Tupelo. On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main.
