Vote now in the Week 2 Brazos Valley football player of the week poll
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Wooten accounted for six touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Belton. Wooten had 198 yards rushing for 16 carries with four touchdowns, including runs of 55 and 85 yards. He also was 9-of-16 passing for 179 yards with two TDs.
A&M Consolidated football team beats UANL Monterrey 49-14
It took over an hour for the lightning south of College Station to subside and allow football to take place in the Brazos Valley. But it only took a drive for the A&M Consolidated Tigers to shake off weather delay rust in a 49-14 rout of Autenticos Tigres, a program from Monterrey, Mexico.
The eternal optimists: How Texas’ ranchers, farmers cope during an exceptional drought
SOUTH TEXAS — The soil crumbled beneath Russell Boening’s boots as he walked onto his harvested field of sorghum in Floresville, a small town southeast of San Antonio. A gentle breeze brought momentary relief as the early August sun beat down atop his cream-colored straw hat. Boening kicked at the earth, sending up a small cloud of dust. This year’s harvest was disappointing.
Texas cotton takes a hit from drought
Texas cotton growers in major production areas experienced widespread crop losses, and more acres are likely to be left unharvested due to poor plant development, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The northern and southern High Plains produce the majority of Texas cotton. Generally, around 4.5 million acres...
Abbott: Rape victims can take Plan B pill instead of having abortions
DALLAS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that although the state’s abortion ban makes no exception for rape or incest, victims of these crimes can take emergency contraception and call the police. “We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care...
On Labor Day, celebrate Right to Work
On Labor Day 2022, we should celebrate the hard-working working Americans who make our lives better every day. As a resident of the Lone Star State, you can celebrate the fact that you live in one of the 27 Right to Work states across the country that are now home to a majority of America’s working people. This means that workers in Texas — and most workers in America — now freely can choose whether to join or financially support a union.
