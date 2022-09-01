On Labor Day 2022, we should celebrate the hard-working working Americans who make our lives better every day. As a resident of the Lone Star State, you can celebrate the fact that you live in one of the 27 Right to Work states across the country that are now home to a majority of America’s working people. This means that workers in Texas — and most workers in America — now freely can choose whether to join or financially support a union.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO