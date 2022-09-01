Read full article on original website
KTUL
How to stretch your dollars at the gas pump this Labor Day weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It is Labor day weekend, and many Oklahomans are taking advantage of their extra day off, with a road trip despite the high gas prices. Though gas prices are slowly making their way back down, they are still over 50 cents higher than they were at this time last year, but there are some ways you can get more mileage for your money,
KTUL
Oklahoma's labor trends on par with national numbers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On this Labor Day, federal data shows more Americans are reporting themselves as unemployed. 315,000 jobs were added nationwide in August 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. The data shows that's a dip from 526,000 jobs created in July 2022. Oklahoma's...
KTUL
Okla. Department of Wildlife warns invasive species found in 20 Oklahoma lakes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is warning the public that at least 20 Oklahoma lakes have been infested with zebra mussels, an invasive species that have become widespread in the United States. Zebra mussels can cause issues in docks, boats, and pipes that stay...
TxDOT allows Oklahoma family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in place
At just 22 years old, Oklahoma native Ally Goad died in a crash in Texas. It was her family's hope to keep a roadside memorial to her in place.
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
KTUL
Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donations ahead of Labor Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a holiday weekend and while that typically means the number of accidents we see goes up. That means the need for blood in hospitals rises to save lives, but the number of donors always evaporates. Something the Oklahoma Blood Institute hopes will change this weekend.
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
KOCO
RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
KOCO
Oklahomans see largest increase in nation for electric bills, new report shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A government agency says Oklahomans saw one of the largest increases in the nation when it comes to electricity bills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that Oklahoma had one of the most affordable electricity in the nation last year. Now, Oklahomans are paying a whole lot more.
KTUL
Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma wind power company discuss impact of federal clean energy tax credits
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — On Friday, the head of an Oklahoma wind turbine manufacturing company responded to Gov. Kevin Stitt's argument that federal clean energy tax credits aren't needed for industry growth. The governor spoke with with the Financial Times in an article published on Aug. 31 on the...
Ryan Walters wants to revoke Norman teacher’s certification, after her resignation over HB 1775
Education Secretary and candidate to become Oklahoma’s State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, signed a letter looking to take away the teaching license of a Norman High School teacher who resigned in opposition to House Bill 1775. Wednesday Walters asked the Oklahoma State Board of Education to revoke Summer Boismier’s certificate,...
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
KFOR
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
Free hunting days coming to Oklahoma this weekend
Hunters across Oklahoma will be turning out for the state's Free Hunting Days, but game wardens warn that they will be on duty.
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
What happens to Oklahoma’s portion of $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot if winning ticket goes unclaimed
The Mega Millions ticket worth $1.337 billion was sold in Illinois over month ago, but that ticket remains unclaimed. If it stays unclaimed, what happens to that prize money, and does Oklahoma receive any of it?
Storm damage seen across North Texas
Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage
OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations; Stitt campaign working through debate requests
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
