KTUL

How to stretch your dollars at the gas pump this Labor Day weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It is Labor day weekend, and many Oklahomans are taking advantage of their extra day off, with a road trip despite the high gas prices. Though gas prices are slowly making their way back down, they are still over 50 cents higher than they were at this time last year, but there are some ways you can get more mileage for your money,
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's labor trends on par with national numbers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On this Labor Day, federal data shows more Americans are reporting themselves as unemployed. 315,000 jobs were added nationwide in August 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. The data shows that's a dip from 526,000 jobs created in July 2022. Oklahoma's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Oklahoma (Spacious & Full of Amenities)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Whether you’re looking for an escape to nature or a place to stay in the state, Oklahoma has plenty of options for treehouse rentals. All these treehouse properties offer a variety of amenities and accommodations to fit everyone’s needs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donations ahead of Labor Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a holiday weekend and while that typically means the number of accidents we see goes up. That means the need for blood in hospitals rises to save lives, but the number of donors always evaporates. Something the Oklahoma Blood Institute hopes will change this weekend.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling

TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

