Baseball

KLTV

Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dalhart high school student Yahir Cancino has died after sustaining a serious head injury during a J.V. football game. Yahir was injured during the Sept 1 game between the Sundown Roughnecks and the Dalhart Golden Wolves, according to a press release. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game. When medical trainers and professionals could not revive him, he was airlifted to UMC and placed in the pediatric ICU.
KLTV

Week 2 Red Zone Reel

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Check out the highlights from Week 2 of high school football. We covered three big rivalry games Marshall at Longview, Tyler Legacy vs. Tyler High, Nacogdoches at Lufkin and much more.
