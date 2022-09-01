LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dalhart high school student Yahir Cancino has died after sustaining a serious head injury during a J.V. football game. Yahir was injured during the Sept 1 game between the Sundown Roughnecks and the Dalhart Golden Wolves, according to a press release. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game. When medical trainers and professionals could not revive him, he was airlifted to UMC and placed in the pediatric ICU.

DALHART, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO