Dalhart high school football player dies after head injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dalhart high school student Yahir Cancino has died after sustaining a serious head injury during a J.V. football game. Yahir was injured during the Sept 1 game between the Sundown Roughnecks and the Dalhart Golden Wolves, according to a press release. Officials stated he lost consciousness during the game. When medical trainers and professionals could not revive him, he was airlifted to UMC and placed in the pediatric ICU.
Week 2 Red Zone Reel
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Check out the highlights from Week 2 of high school football. We covered three big rivalry games Marshall at Longview, Tyler Legacy vs. Tyler High, Nacogdoches at Lufkin and much more.
Small school powerhouses Daingerfield, Timpson clash in Red Zone Game of the Week
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the top small school teams in East Texas will take center stage on Friday night in the Week 3 Red Zone Game of the Week. Daingerfield, state ranked No. 4 in 3A DII, will take on Timpson, the top 2A team in the state. Both teams come into the contest with 2-0 records.
