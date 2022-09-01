Read full article on original website
More rain and thunderstorms for Labor Day - unsettled work week
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our unsettled weather pattern continues for Labor Day after a break from the rain for a lot of the Midlands on Sunday. We haven't all had rain so far this weekend - a large swath of Richland, Fairfield, and Kershaw Counties have stayed predominantly dry.
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
'Am I going to die?': SC students recall Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bullet holes, crime scene tape, and dozens of people running for cover. That was the scene at a Columbia apartment complex after an overnight shooting. One of those residents rattled by the events, reached out to WACH FOX News, hoping to find out more about...
Pedestrian seriously injured in vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man is in the hospital after a crash in Columbia. Officials say the pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Millwood Avenue & Washington Street Saturday night. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed on...
Corporal Drew Barr honored at NASCAR X-finity series
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman honored fallen corporal officer Drew Barr by driving the #34 vehicle at the NASCAR X-finity series. The event was held at Darlington speedway as a way to memorialize Drew's memory. His name could also be seen written right above the driver's...
Businesses booming with start of USC Football season
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- Saturday nights South Carolina football game sold out more than a day ago and with the excitement, and anticipation for the new football season, it ends up benefitting more than just sports fans. The manager at Thirsty Fellow in Columbia says their sales jump 15-20 %t during...
Police will conduct safety checkpoints in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department will be conducting safety checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, to ensure the safety of drivers. Other county police departments will also be assisting Lexington officers with the checkpoints. Officials say the checkpoints come as a response to collision incidents, citizen...
Gamecocks explode in 2nd half against Furman for 5th shutout
COLUMBIA, SC. (WACH) -- No. 4 South Carolina Women's Soccer continued its undefeated start to the season Sunday with a 3-0 win over visiting Furman. The Gamecocks' defense bounced back well from the 2-2 Clemson draw, earning its fifth shutout just six games into the season. The offense, meanwhile, continues...
Fairfield County house destroyed by fire
FAIRFIELD COUNT, S.C. (WACH) — A person is without a home after an early morning fire in Fairfield County. The Fairfield County Fire Service says it happened early Sunday morning at a home on Centerville Road. There were no injuries according to officials, but the house was destroyed. Officials...
Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
One dead in motorcycle crash in Richland county
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash took place around 10:30 Sunday night on Antioch Church Rd. near Strawberry Lane. Deputies say the rider of a motorcycle began to drift over the center of the road. Despite correcting back...
SC deputies rescue kittens from woods
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
Coroner identifies person killed in motorcycle crash near U.S. 601 in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kershaw County. Coroner David West says the victim was 57-year-old Ronny Layton Jr. of Lugoff. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 6:58 p.m., on Saturday,...
U.S. Dept. of Labor finds child labor violations at 9 SC Burger King restaurants
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. According to the department, these findings have prompted the restaurant’s operator to enter into a compliance agreement and change the way it operates to improve working conditions for minor-aged workers at all current and future locations.
Family holds prayer vigil for missing Aiken County mother
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The family of missing 30-year-old Krystal Anderson are still searching for answers two weeks after her disappearance. Family members say Krystal was last seen outside of her home in Aiken County. A family member also said they are fearful something may have happened to Krystal.
Missing teen with medical conditions found safe, deputies say
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A missing juvenile with medical conditions has been found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say Austin Taggett has returned home and is safe.
Group raises money for HBCU students
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — An organization is raising money for HBCU college students. The National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admissions Officers hosted its ‘All White Wine and Jazz’ concert. Nothing but jazz, champagne and cigars to raise money for first year HBCU students.
