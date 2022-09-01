ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

A salary cap deep dive for the San Jose Sharks

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAOgr_0hdSYvXy00
San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino. Derek Cain-USA TODAY Sports

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.

PHR will look at every NHL team and give a thorough look at their cap situation heading into the 2022-23 season. This will focus more on players who are regulars on the roster versus those who may find themselves shuttling between the AHL and NHL. All cap figures are courtesy of CapFriendly.

San Jose Sharks

Current Cap Hit: $82,362,501 (under the $82.5M Upper Limit)

Entry-Level Contracts

F Thomas Bordeleau (two years, $917K)

F William Eklund (three years, $894K)

F Scott Reedy (one year, $843K)

Potential Bonuses

Eklund: $850K

Reedy: $82.5K

Totals: $932.5K

All three of these players are likely to spend some time at both the NHL and AHL levels. Reedy is the most experienced of the three after spending half of last season with the Sharks in a depth role but he’s the type of player that next summer will be looking at taking less than his qualifying offer in exchange for a higher AHL pay (or a one-way deal). His bonuses are based on games played so some might be achievable.

If Eklund can lock down a full-time spot in training camp, he’ll have a chance at hitting some of his ‘A’ bonuses but, like Bordeleau, he’s probably better off playing top minutes in the minors over a lesser role in the NHL. With both having very limited NHL experience, it’s too early to forecast their next contracts but both players figure to be big parts of San Jose’s future plans.

Signed Through 2022-23, Non-Entry-Level

F Nick Bonino ($2.05M, UFA)

F Jonah Gadjovich ($750K, RFA)

F Noah Gregor ($950K, RFA)

D Nikolai Knyzhov ($850K, RFA)

F Timo Meier ($6M, RFA)

F Matt Nieto ($850K, UFA)

D Markus Nutivaara ($1.5M, UFA)

G James Reimer ($2.25M, UFA)

F Jeffrey Viel ($750K, RFA)

Potential Bonuses:

Nutivaara: $250K

Meier’s contract is a by-product of what teams expected the financial picture to look like at this time, one that featured some significant increases to the Upper Limit. The heavily back-loaded structure sees him carry a $10M salary this season which also represents his qualifying offer next summer. While the new CBA put in the 120% of AAV cap (unofficially thought by some as the Meier Rule), contracts signed before that time like his aren’t subjected to it. Under the projected future cap from a few years ago, a $10M price point for a top-line winger would have been high but probably reasonable but now, it’s certainly on the high side. It’s unlikely San Jose would non-tender him next summer even at that price tag but they’ll be wanting him to leave a bit of money on the table from an AAV perspective on a long-term extension.

Bonino has scored at least 10 goals in six straight years and eight of the past nine while winning faceoffs at an above-average rate. That combination makes him a bottom-six fit for several teams so he should have a decent-sized market next summer at a similar price point to this.

Gregor spent most of last season with the Sharks and acquitted himself well but San Jose’s cap situation basically forced a one-year deal. He’ll have arbitration eligibility next summer and should add at least a few hundred thousand to his price tag.

Nieto, Gadjovich, and Viel are all role players that are likely to come in below $1M on their next contracts.

Nutivaara is coming off a season that limited him to just a single appearance due to a lower-body injury, but he has a track record of being a serviceable third-pairing player. He’ll max out on his bonuses at 60 games played and if he’s able to suit up that many times, he’ll have a stronger market and a chance to earn a bit more next summer.

Knyzhov missed last season due to a core muscle injury and tore his Achilles tendon in offseason training earlier this month, which will cause him to miss at least the first half of the season. He’s a capable young defender but these injuries will limit him to another short-term, low-cost contract.

Reimer will be the second goaltender next season after Adin Hill was moved to Vegas. The 34-year-old got the bulk of the starts in 2021-22 and did alright considering how much the team struggled. A similar showing this season would put him in line for at least a small raise as the cost for quality veteran backups continues to rise.

Signed Through 2023-24

F Alexander Barabanov ($2.5M, UFA)

G Kaapo Kahkonen ($2.75M, UFA)

F Luke Kunin ($2.75M, RFA)

F Kevin Labanc ($4.75M, UFA)

F Oskar Lindblom ($2.5M, UFA)

D Jaycob Megna ($763K, UFA)

F Steven Lorentz ($1.05M, UFA)

D Radim Simek ($2.25M, UFA)

Labanc’s contract is basically the reward he received for taking a significantly below-market contract back in 2019 to help with San Jose’s cap situation at that time. Things have not gone well since then as he has battled injuries and struggled to produce. At this point, his market value two years from now might be half of his current cost.

Barabanov quietly finished fifth on the Sharks in scoring last season with 39 points and this deal represents a lower-risk commitment to see if it was a fluke or a sign of things to come.

Kunin and Lindblom are newcomers that have shown flashes of upside but haven’t been able to put it together consistently. Kunin’s cost is a bit high relative to his production but power forwards often get more than market value. Lindblom hasn’t been the same since returning from his bout with cancer which resulted in the Flyers buying him out this summer. Both are on placeholder deals to see how they’ll fit on a new team and to give top prospects like Eklund and Bordeleau time to develop. If things go well, small raises could come their way.

Lorentz comes over from Carolina and is a fourth liner that the Sharks feel might be able to play higher in the lineup. That will need to happen for him to have a chance at a notable raise next summer.

Simek hardly played last season and doesn’t appear to be part of their plans on the back end beyond a depth spot. However, this isn’t a particularly ideal market for cutting salary so it’s unlikely that San Jose will be able to move him. Unless he can lock down a regular role, his next contract will be closer to half of what he’s getting now.

Megna is a serviceable depth defender at the league minimum for two years and if he can play on the third pairing most nights, he’ll have a shot at a small raise in 2024. Notably, this contract is his first one-way pact after four straight two-way deals.

Kahkonen was brought over from Minnesota at the trade deadline with the hopes that he can be San Jose’s starter of the future. However, a limited track record made a long-term deal very difficult to work out so they effectively settled on another bridge contract. If he can prove he’s a starter-caliber goalie, doubling his current AAV is achievable but if he proves to be more of a platoon option, his next deal will likely be in the $3M range.

Signed Through 2024-25

F Nico Sturm ($2M, UFA)

Sturm started his pro career late after going through college first and basically only has the last two seasons as a regular player where his role has been somewhat limited. Clearly, the Sharks believe there’s some upside that will justify the three-year commitment and if he’s able to produce closer to the 30-35-point mark, they’ll do well with this contract.

Signed Through 2025-26 Or Longer

D Matt Benning ($1.25M through 2025-26)

F Logan Couture ($8M through 2026-27)

D Mario Ferraro ($3.25M through 2025-26)

F Tomas Hertl ($8.1375M through 2029-30)

D Erik Karlsson ($11.5M through 2026-27)

D Marc-Edouard Vlasic ($7M through 2025-26)

Hertl and Couture are San Jose’s one-two punch down the middle. Neither is a true number one option but both are better than number twos so the fact their AAVs lie in between the price tag of those two roles makes sense. The ability for them to maintain that level of production throughout the contract is the biggest question. Couture is already 33 with five years left while Hertl will be 36 when his contract is done. Their ability – or lack thereof – to sustain top-six production will ultimately determine if these contracts work out well for the Sharks or not.

Karlsson’s contract is the richest in NHL history for a defenseman and there have already been signs of slowing down in recent years. However, he had a nice bounce-back year offensively and even though he’s not the premier offensive blueliner he once was, he’s still a capable point-producer that can log heavy minutes. They’re not getting a good return on the contract but they’re getting something of note out of him.

Vlasic, by contrast, is making considerably less money ($4.5M less, to be exact) but was borderline unplayable the last couple of years. At least with Karlsson, they still have an impact player for their money. Vlasic has four years left and is already getting harder to justify playing.

Ferraro has quickly become an integral shutdown defender for the Sharks (basically taking Vlasic’s old role) but his low offensive output certainly limited his earnings upside. That made a long-term contract difficult to work out so instead, the two sides agreed on a medium-term deal that walks him to unrestricted free agency in his prime. If Ferraro can even get to the 25-30-point range, he could add a couple million per year on his next contract.

Benning getting four years was somewhat surprising – few teams make that type of commitment to a depth player – but the cost is low enough to limit the risk. He’s a serviceable third-pairing option and should be for a while and evidently, they feel there’s some value in having some stability in that spot.

Buyouts

F Rudolfs Balcers ($8K in 2022-23, $308K in 2023-24)

G Martin Jones ($2.417M in 2022-23, $2.917M in 2023-24, $1.667M from 2024-25 through 2026-27)

Retained Salary Transactions

D Brent Burns ($2.72M through 2024-25)

Still To Sign

None

Best Value: Bonino

Worst Value: Vlasic

Looking Ahead

The Sharks are going to be capped out this season despite having a roster that’s unlikely to push for a playoff spot. While they’ll have roughly $20M in cap space for next season, close to half of that will go to Meier alone and by the time they round out the roster, they won’t have much left to work with. Their next window to add will be two years from now when another $19M comes off the books. However, with several long-term, big-money commitments still on the books, their ability to truly shake things up is going to be limited unless GM Mike Grier can find a way to get one or more of those deals off the books.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Evan Rodrigues' future remains unclear

The free agent market is still filled with legitimate NHL talent, even as the calendar turns to September and players start arriving to begin group workouts. Training camp is starting soon, and some talent is still waiting to find out where they will be skating this season. One of those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says team will 'try to work out an extension' with center Pavel Zacha

Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile for free agent veteran forward Cody Eakin

In order for the inaugural Vegas Golden Knights team to have the historic season that they did, they required a full team effort with contributions up and down their lineup. Offensive performances from William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, David Perron, and Reilly Smith, backed by future Hall-of-Famer Marc-Andre Fleury in net, highlighted the team’s success, but secondary performances were able to vault a solid team into one that came just a few wins shy of a Stanley Cup title in just it’s first try. One of those performances was from veteran forward Cody Eakin, who Vegas selected from the Dallas Stars in the 2017 Expansion Draft.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Tyler Motte drawing interest 'from five to six teams'

One of the most interesting names to still be available this far into free agency is Tyler Motte, the bottom-six wrecking ball that has made a name for himself over the past few years. According to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV, Motte has drawn interest from five to six teams, but “financials still need to be worked out.”
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

2008 NHL Re-Draft: Who would you take first overall?

Hindsight is an amazing thing, and allows us to look back and wonder “what could have been.” Though perfection is attempted, scouting and draft selection is far from an exact science and sometimes, it doesn’t work out the way teams — or players — intended. For every Patrick Kane, there is a Patrik Stefan.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks sign defenseman Jack Johnson to one-year deal

According to several reports including Peter Baugh and Scott Powers at The Athletic, the Chicago Blackhawks are signing Stanley Cup champion Jack Johnson to a one-year, $950K contract for the upcoming season. This follows the Blackhawks’ offseason plan so far of accumulating talent that could be worthwhile trade chips at...
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders sign RFAs Noah Dobson, Alex Romanov, Kieffer Bellows

Per a series of team announcements Monday morning, the New York Islanders have finally locked up a trio of restricted free agents in defenseman Noah Dobson, defenseman Alexander Romanov, and forward Kieffer Bellows. Dobson and Romanov have signed three-year deals, while Bellows has signed a one-year deal. TSN’s Chris Johnston...
ELMONT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Labanc
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Nico Sturm
Person
Mario Ferraro
Person
Oskar Lindblom
Person
Erik Karlsson
Pro Hockey Rumors

Here's a list of the Aug. 15 NHL free agents

The middle of August is typically quiet in the hockey world, especially on a transactions front. Most of the heavy lifting of team building is done and while there are some NHL free agents remaining, many of them will be waiting until closer to training camp for their next contracts.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Zach Aston-Reese, Evan Rodrigues garnering interest as training camp approaches

The calendar has turned to September, turning up the heat on both free agents looking for contracts and teams looking to fill roster holes ahead of training camp. A marginal salary cap increase over the past few seasons has made late-offseason moves more difficult to work out, though, and it’s becoming more and more common to see situations get resolved at the last minute due to a lack of other options.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salary Cap#The San Jose Sharks#Gm#Ahl
Pro Hockey Rumors

Mike Babcock: Getting another coaching job in NHL 'not the plan'

A day after the news broke that Mike Babcock had resigned as the Head Coach of the University of Saskatchewan’s men’s hockey team, Babcock himself is providing some more clarity as to why he made that decision. In an interview today on 650 CKOM radio in Saskatchewan, Babcock discussed his decision and his future plans. When asked if he would seek an NHL opportunity if a team approached, Babcock said “[n]o, that’s sure not the plan.”
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks not making progress on Bo Horvat, J.T. Mller deals?

As things currently stand, two of the Vancouver Canucks’ most important players are slated to hit unrestricted free agency. One of them, Bo Horvat, is the Canucks’ captain and heart-and-soul two-way center. The other is J.T. Miller, the Canucks’ leading scorer by a large margin and most accomplished offensive player.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Examining trade options for the Sharks' goalie surplus

Generally speaking, extra depth is rarely a bad thing to have. That extra impact forward, carrying more than four top-four defensemen, these are often elements of successful teams. But that same argument doesn’t apply to goaltending as almost all of the time, carrying three is seen as less than ideal and teams will often move their extra option before too long.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights sign veteran forward Phil Kessel to one-year, $1.5M deal

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the signing of one of the biggest names still available on the free agent market: forward Phil Kessel. Per the team announcement, Kessel signed a one-year deal worth $1.5M. Per CapFriendly, Kessel’s contract includes a modified no-trade clause, one that allows Kessel to list 10 teams he is eligible to be traded to.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy