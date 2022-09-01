ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes

The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
