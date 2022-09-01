Read full article on original website
newyorkbeacon.com
Police In Atlanta Reopen Murder Investigation Of Princella Eppes
The Atlanta Police Department has reopened the murder case of 22-year-old Princella Eppes, according to Fox5 Atlanta. Eppes was shot to death in Atlanta, Georgia inside of her apartment in 1990. Eppes was found dead at the Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue on July 9, 1990. She had been...
CBS 46
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
Gwinnett homicide investigators respond to Suwanee home
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating after a dead man’s body was found in front of a home on Ridge Oak...
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
Man found stabbed to death in front yard of Gwinnett County home, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in Suwanee Monday afternoon. Investigators say a man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Ridge Oak Drive home off of Old Peachtree Road. Family identified him as 44-year-old Matthew Jones. “He was the kindest...
Police: 42-year-old man missing, last seen at Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Atlanta man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta Police said Lamarcus Turner was last seen at 942 Washington St. Turner, 5′7, was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Deputy stabbed in the neck at Fulton County jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to reports, a deputy was stabbed at the Fulton County jail. Channel 2 Action News is headed to Grady Hospital to gather more details. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
A person riding in a car got out of the vehicle after it crashed, then was fatally struck by another car, the Atlanta Po...
fox5atlanta.com
Man in Henry County hotel standoff wanted for gas station murder, shooting homeless man, deputies say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The man cornered and arrested by a SWAT team in Henry County on Friday night was wanted for a murder at a Stockbridge gas station and a separate shooting involving a homeless man, law enforcement said. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators tracked 30-year-old Jamil...
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Motorcycle driver shot by Hall County deputy during attempted traffic stop
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is being called out to investigate an officer involved shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Hall County. According to a statement released by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was attempting to pull over the driver of a motorcycle for a speeding violation just after 9:30 p.m. along a stretch of McEver Road near Holiday Road in the Buford area.
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Clayton County police seek help investigating 7-year-old’s hit-and-run death
Clayton County police are pleading with the public for help gathering details about a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old.
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
fox5atlanta.com
Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
Gunfire erupts in College Park subdivision leaving 3 injured
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Witnesses described a chaotic scene where they said shots were fired Thursday in a residential townhome complex along Godby Road, leaving three people hurt. College Park Police said a woman and two men were hurt in the parking area at the Windsor Forrest Subdivision. Some...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mall of Georgia Macy's stabbing suspect had recent string of arrests, including family violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect shot by Gwinnett Police after allegedly stabbing a Mall of Georgia Macy's employee Friday in a robbery attempt had a recent string of arrests that included family violence charges and at least one previous robbery attempt of a car. Arrest warrants obtained by...
