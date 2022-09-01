Read full article on original website
Lonnie Allen
4d ago
do you need to wear bullet proof vest ? Why endanger yourself in one of America most dangerous predatory concrete jungles of St Louis.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery Mac
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Louis Labor Day events celebrate old, new traditions
If one had the day off Monday, they had the chance to attend annual festivals in the area, as well as numerous first-time events.
KSDK
Japanese, Greek Festivals wrap up Monday in St. Louis
Both festivals kick off their last day Monday. The Japanese Festival is from 10-5 p.m., and the Greek Festival is from 11-6 p.m.
KSDK
Fantastic crowds despite the weather at Greek Festival in the Central West End
ST. LOUIS — Arguably the biggest Labor Day tradition in St. Louis is the St. Nicholas Greek Festival. Despite the rain over the weekend, thousands flocked to the Central West End Greek Orthodox Church. Organizers hoped this weekend would be big, especially since the last two years were drive-thru...
KMOV
Rain or shine, St. Louis Labor Day festivites will go on
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain won’t stop the shine of labor day festivities across the St. Louis area. One of the main events happening today is the annual Labor Day parade that’ll start here at Olive and 15th Streets. Many unions will be participating with Mayor Tishaura Jones being added to the mix as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
The annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival returns to full strength to feed thousands after two year hiatus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 105th annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival is full of music, dance performances and authentic Greek food. Organizers tell News 4 that in previous years, about 30,000-40,000 people come out to the festival. Irini Tashko is one of them, coming to the festival for years...
Griot Museum of Black History hosts its Queens’ Tea Sept. 4
The Griot Museum of Black History hosts its Queens' Tea Sunday.
Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions in St. Louis’ only whole animal butcher
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ only whole animal butcher has a ton of variety! From hot meals and catering to lessons on how to handle cuts at home like a pro. Chris Bolyard the owner of Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions had details on what a customer can expect to experience. Click here for more information.
KSDK
Missouri Botanical Garden welcomes thousands for Japanese Festival
One of the largest and oldest Japanese Festivals returned to the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend. It’s home to one of the largest Japanese gardens in the U.S.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSDK
Exploring St. Louis' rich history with labor and unions
"St. Louis is a very, very strong union town." Here's a look at the history and future of labor in St. Louis.
explorestlouis.com
2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide
In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change
ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this Labor Day weekend: Sept. 2-5
Take the long weekend to explore our picks for the food and drink events you can't miss, from the annual Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden to the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End. Saturday. "Celebrating the history, culture and people of Japan, the Japanese Festival...
photonews247.com
Hottest Fashion Show in St. Louis – Watch Practice Video
The hottest fashion show trend in St. Louis is now “Hats Off Alopecia,” a fashion show focused on models with Alopecia, produced and organized by Pierre McCleary. Alopecia is the same disease Jada Pinkett Smith has lived with for years and is a strong supporter and advocate for anything positive and uplifting for the people suffering with the disease.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
KSDK
Career Central: Diversity hiring fair Thursday, Sept. 8
ST. LOUIS — Several job fairs are planned for the next few weeks in our area. Below are the links you need to pre-register, get more information, or start an application. If you want to work for a diversity and inclusion-friendly employer, plan to attend a virtual HireX job fair.
Many St. Louis events kick-off the Labor Day weekend
There are many events kicking off this weekend for Labor Day around the St. Louis area including the Cardinals and Cubs series.
St. Louis American
Community Gospel Choir sings out for equity, justice
Gospel music has long been a part of the fight for fairness, inclusion, and racial justice in America, and a St. Louis choir presents an opportunity for singers to continue the chorus. The Community Gospel Choir of St. Louis is inviting all who love to sing to join, whether you...
KMOV
Memorial road sign honoring fallen St. Louis City officer to be displayed at I-44 and Hampton Avenue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers along Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue will soon see a daily reminder of sacrifice and appreciation, as a memorial sign honoring fallen St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is installed. On Sunday, the Bohannon family hosted a memorial dedication and unveiling of the...
Wet weather postpones sunset concert in St. Peters
UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Sunset Fridays concert with BagLunch & The Salamander Slide at 370 Lakeside Park has been cancelled. ST. PETERS, Mo. – The three-day holiday weekend fun begins tonight. Things get started in St. Peters where the sunset Friday concert series is bringing the music for your holiday weekend. Bag Lunch […]
Comments / 24