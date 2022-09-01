HOUSTON, Tx. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man is dead after a plane that took off from Knoxville, Tennessee, crashed near Houston, Texas. Our sister station WATE says the plane took off from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville before landing in Louisiana to refuel before heading to Houston, according to the FAA.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO