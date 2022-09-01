ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTRE

Texas economist talks future of jobs, workforce on Labor Day

WACO, Texas (KLTV) - What will Texas jobs and the workforce look like in the future? The underlying driver is, of course, patterns in expansion by industry. We recently took a look at this question using our databases and models. We started with our long-term projections for the Texas economy...
KTRE

Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state’s political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago,...
