KTRE
Parents of North Texas School Districts send cease and desist of ‘In God We Trust’ posters
KELLER, Texas (CBS NEWSPATH) - North Texas School Districts that accepted donated signs with the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust”, to display in their schools could be hit with lawsuits. A group of parents sent a cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll and...
KTRE
Boaters on Sam Rayburn Reservoir enjoy unofficial last day of summer
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Labor day marks the unofficial last day of summer and many across East Texas are squeezing in one final trip to the water today. Over at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir, people came out in droves to take advantage of the holiday. “The only bad thing is...
KTRE
Texas economist talks future of jobs, workforce on Labor Day
WACO, Texas (KLTV) - What will Texas jobs and the workforce look like in the future? The underlying driver is, of course, patterns in expansion by industry. We recently took a look at this question using our databases and models. We started with our long-term projections for the Texas economy...
KTRE
Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the fair entrance where the sign, according to Bell County. Emergency medical crews on...
KTRE
Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state’s political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago,...
