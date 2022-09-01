Today saw some “relief” from the heat as many places sat 5-10 degrees below temperatures recorded yesterday. However, even with “cooler” weather, many areas topped off around the 100 degree mark. This “heat relief” comes to an end today. Tonight the pattern begins to shift with lows bottoming out a little warmer than what was seen this morning with many areas in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A north breeze is expected to develop this evening, pulling the smoke from the fires in Siskiyou county into the valley, degrading our air quality.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO