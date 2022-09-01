Read full article on original website
Oroville's mayor shuts down comments on his Facebook page, claiming harassment
OROVILLE, Calif. - The mayor of Oroville says people are obsessively harassing him on social media so he disabled comments on his public Facebook page. Mayor Chuck Reynolds told Action News Now, "Social media-- it can be a very positive tool or it can be used as a weapon." In...
CAL FIRE crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they are making good progress getting the commercial structure fire on Arbol Avenue and Olive Highway knocked down on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that the commercial building is partially involved with the majority of the fire coming from...
Crews continue search for missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue team is continuing its search for a missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake. On Sunday, the Plumas County SAR searched the water surrounding the point the person was last seen but was able to locate them. Crews returned Monday morning to...
Police: Man arrested for hate crime after spraying 'Orbeez' inside Chico business
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Monday morning on hate crime and battery charges after an incident at a downtown business. Police arrested 20-year-old Joaquin Morton just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Morton went into a business in the 100 block of Main Street and made a derogatory statement regarding the sexual orientation of the people inside the business.
16-year-old arrested for early morning stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for an early morning stabbing Monday. The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Eaton Village Apartments on Penzance Avenue near Eaton Road in north Chico. Chico police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries. The CHP tracked down the 16-year-old suspect...
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico
Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead
Today saw some “relief” from the heat as many places sat 5-10 degrees below temperatures recorded yesterday. However, even with “cooler” weather, many areas topped off around the 100 degree mark. This “heat relief” comes to an end today. Tonight the pattern begins to shift with lows bottoming out a little warmer than what was seen this morning with many areas in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A north breeze is expected to develop this evening, pulling the smoke from the fires in Siskiyou county into the valley, degrading our air quality.
Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes
THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody
CHICO, Calif. - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department says that one suspect is in custody. The suspect is 16-years-old, and people who knew him reached out and talked him into surrendering to the police. The teen was taken into custody without incident at around 4:31 p.m. on...
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:25 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said one person died following a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was requested for the crash on Highway 99 at Richvale Highway but four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Chico Sunday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Chico at about 5:33 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange St. for a reported stabbing. They were able to contact the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Butte College Football falls to Sequoias in season opener
OROVILLE, Calif. - College football is back in Butte County!. Butte College kicked off its 2022 season at home against the College of the Sequoias. The Roadrunners lost 39-33, despite outscoring the Giants in the second half. Butte didn't make last year's playoffs despite winning a share of the conference...
8 cited, none arrested during DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Anderson Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, with help from the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. The checkpoint was from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North Street and Riverside Avenue. The Anderson Police Department says...
