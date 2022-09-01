ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California may add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

By DON THOMPSON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zn7zd_0hdSVMYc00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California would add wine and distilled spirits containers to its struggling recycling program, while giving beverage dealers another option to collect empty bottles and cans, under a measure lawmakers approved Wednesday. But critics say the bill would also give hundreds of millions of dollars to corporations they say don’t need the incentives.

It's “a huge opportunity” to divert hundreds of additional tons of waste from landfills, said Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting, who carried the bill in the Assembly. “This bill will be a huge leap.”

In addition, distributors could form a cooperative organization to collect the containers as an alternative to the current law that requires stores to take back the empties, under the proposal by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins.

Fewer people have been able to claim their deposit refunds in recent years as many neighborhood recycling centers closed. The advocacy group Consumer Watchdog has said many grocery stores have been refusing to take back empties in-store as required.

The measure cleared the Assembly 54-0 and the Senate 38-0 without spoken opposition. It now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The bill doesn’t spell out how the cooperative would work, but would require distributors to submit their plan to state regulators for approval. It would also increase the penalty for violating the law from the current $1,000 to $5,000 per day and for intentional violations from $5,000 to $10,000 per day.

California consumers pay an nickel each time they buy a 12-ounce (355 milliliters) bottle or can, and a dime for containers over 24 ounces (709 milliliters).

They're supposed to get that money back by returning the bottles and cans, an incentive so the containers don't go into landfills but can be recycled into new products.

The proposal would include a 25-cent deposit and refund for wine and distilled spirits sold in a box, bag or pouch.

Hawaii, Iowa, Maine and Vermont already have deposit programs including those containers, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Adding wine and spirits would bring nearly $18 million more annually to the state's recycling fund starting in 2024, along with annual costs topping $6 million, projects the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, generally known as CalRecycle.

Newsom's administration has proposed grants for automated recycling machines, also known as reverse vending machines, at high schools, colleges and retailers, and state-funded mobile recycling programs in rural areas and other places with few recycling options. It also has proposed temporarily doubling the refunds to encourage recycling and give back a portion of nearly $600 million in unclaimed deposits, but that double refund is not in the current proposal.

Consumer Watchdog, Container Recycling Institute and The Story of Stuff Project objected that Atkins' proposal contains too much pork for corporations, costing nearly $400 million over the next five years for market development and quality incentives that the groups argue aren't needed.

Of that, $300 million would go to glass container makers including E&J Gallo Winery's Gallo Glass Company, the nation's largest glass container plant, they said.

Consumers' deposits “shouldn’t underwrite enormously profitable companies such as Gallo,” Liza Tucker of Consumer Watchdog said in a statement. “These grants do not help existing redemption centers that are dying on the vine, they only help manufacturers and the biggest recyclers.”

The recycling institute withdrew its support, saying the grants would put “a strain on the ability of the program to operate with financial sustainability.”

Consumer Watchdog backed the distributors' cooperative portion of the bill, which is similar to previous legislative proposals. That option “could work to create better access if the rules are drafted correctly and enforced,” the group said.

“This is an issue done what I call the right way” with intensive negotiations over several years, said Democratic Assemblyman Adam Gray. “We’ve come to a solution ... good for the industry, good for the state of California.”

Without addressing the grants, Atkins said her bill would “reduce consumer confusion” by adding wine and spirits containers, while potentially more than doubling the recycling of those containers from the current 30%. She said her bill also gives dealers “a new path to compliance” with the state's recycling law.

A second bill heading to Newsom is designed to to help reduce recycling fraud by barring cash payments from processors to recyclers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

California under warnings for extreme heat, fire threats

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Excessive heat and red flag warnings are in effect for much of California this weekend, as the state battles several blazes amid scorching temperatures. Record-high temperatures could be set this Labor Day weekend, from San Diego to Los Angeles and up into Sacramento.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

2 dead as Mill Fire scorches nearly 4,300 acres in Northern California

WEED, Calif. — Two women died in the Mill Fire that ignited Friday in the Northern California city of Weed. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the fatalities during a Sunday afternoon news conference, noting that the blaze had scorched 4,254 acres and was 25% contained by a line of bulldozers, ground crews and hoses at that time, The Mercury News reported.
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Vermont State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
WSB Radio

Two killed in Northern California wildfires: Sheriff

WEED, Calif. — A wildfire raging in Northern California took a tragic turn as two bodies were recovered after the blaze swept into a small town, damaging or destroying more than 100 structures, authorities said. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue broke the grim news at a community meeting Sunday...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
WSB Radio

Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden excoriated "MAGA Republicans" and the extreme right on Monday, pitching personal Labor Day appeals to swing-state union members who he hopes will turn out in force for his party in November. “The middle class built America,” Biden told a workers’ gathering...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Ting
Person
Gavin Newsom
WSB Radio

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Wine#Vending Machines#Food Drink#Beverages#Democratic#Assembly#Senate#Consumer Watchdog
WSB Radio

Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be "on the chopping block" if her party did not win in the November elections.
KANSAS STATE
WSB Radio

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy