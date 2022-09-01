ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday. Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m. Police found a 50-year-old man armed with...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Man found shot dead in Tacoma street

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Kitsap County, WA
Kitsap County, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigating overnight fatal shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - A woman was shot in the head and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Around 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of S Cedar St—just north of 38th, and just a block from the police department. They arrived and found a 58-year-old woman dead, having been shot in the head.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms

FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
FIFE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KOMO News

Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

Everett police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say 12-year-old Jessie James Nelson, nicknamed JJ, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to police, he was last seen at his home on 10100 block of Holly Dr. around 1:30pm. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KING 5

One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma seek help finding missing 73-year-old woman with dementia

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 73-year-old Tacoma woman who suffers from dementia. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), Soon Ja Lee was last seen near the Mount Tahoma Athletic Stadium on Thursday Aug. 25. She is described as being roughly five...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man armed with sword, rifle arrested after Kirkland standoff

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill someone while brandishing a rifle and sword, according to Kirkland police. Police were called to the Ridgewood Condos in the 12500 block of NE 117th Place at 2:19 p.m. for reports of an armed man threatening a worker at the condominium complex.
KIRKLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy