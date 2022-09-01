TACOMA, Wash. - A woman was shot in the head and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Around 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of S Cedar St—just north of 38th, and just a block from the police department. They arrived and found a 58-year-old woman dead, having been shot in the head.

