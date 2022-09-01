Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Man shot, killed by police at Federal Way transit center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way Police say officers shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife late Sunday. Investigators say officers were called when a man refused to get off of a Pierce Transit bus around 9:00 p.m. Police found a 50-year-old man armed with...
q13fox.com
SWAT team called to Monroe for possible armed break-in
A business owner called police and saw ammunition on the ground, leading officials to believe the person was armed. A suspect was not located and no one was injured.
q13fox.com
Man found shot dead in Tacoma street
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
Chronicle
Thurston County Coroner Identifies Man Who Was Shot Dead During an Argument Aug. 29.
The Thurston County coroner has identified the man who was shot dead during an argument on Aug. 29. Stephan Santella, 39, of Olympia, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to coroner Gary Warnock. According to previous reporting from The Olympian, police were dispatched to a home in the 4400 block...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating overnight fatal shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - A woman was shot in the head and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect. Around 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of S Cedar St—just north of 38th, and just a block from the police department. They arrived and found a 58-year-old woman dead, having been shot in the head.
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake Police arrest suspect, victim recovers from single gunshot wound
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and injured another man at an apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting at the View by Vintage apartment complex near Mazatlan restaurant at around 1:40 a.m.
Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms
FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
Neighbors say Orting shooting victim ‘kept to himself’
News spread quickly among the people who live in Chinook Estates that something terrible had happened in a house where a 51-year-old man lived mostly with his German Shepherd dog and a cat. He lived outside of Orting in Pierce County, and many of his neighbors say like a lot...
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
Everett Police search for missing 12-year-old boy
Everett police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police say 12-year-old Jessie James Nelson, nicknamed JJ, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to police, he was last seen at his home on 10100 block of Holly Dr. around 1:30pm. Scroll down to continue reading. More news from KIRO...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing Phone Arrested After Witnesses Chase Him Through Centralia Library
A Tacoma man accused of stealing a cellphone out of another man’s hand at the Timberland Library in Centralia was arrested Thursday after three witnesses reportedly chased him around the library on South Silver Street. Hector Martin Espinoza, 37, is accused of walking up behind a man inside the...
nypressnews.com
New details emerge in 2020 murder of woman found dead near Snoqualmie Pass with car in flames
A cold case is resurfacing: Tacoma Police are paying attention to the Diana Davis murder. “It’s been two years now and nothing has come of it,” said Monica Joseph, Davis’ longtime friend. Davis disappeared July 27, 2020, and a few days later her car was found in...
The Crime Blotter: Missing Thurston County teen, truck found with blood inside and smashed cell phone
South of the state capital, FBI agents are part of a huge effort to find a missing 17-year-old. Thurston County Sheriff Lt. Cameron Simper says Gabriel Davies disappeared on his way to football practice at Olympia High. Davies was seen last seen near Tenino late yesterday afternoon. Lt. Simper says...
One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose
TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
Homicide investigation underway after body found along path in Gold Bar
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating a homicide after a body was found along a rural nature path in Gold Bar. Deputies were called at 10:20 a.m. Thursday to the 47900 block of Highway 2. When deputies first arrived, they treated the death as suspicious, but later changed...
q13fox.com
Tacoma seek help finding missing 73-year-old woman with dementia
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 73-year-old Tacoma woman who suffers from dementia. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), Soon Ja Lee was last seen near the Mount Tahoma Athletic Stadium on Thursday Aug. 25. She is described as being roughly five...
Caught on camera: Catalytic converter stolen from car in Mays Pond neighborhood in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — A resident in the Mays Pond neighborhood of Bothell reported to police that a thief stole the catalytic converter from their car. It was all caught on home surveillance video. In the video, you can see a Mini Cooper pull up next to the resident’s parked...
Man armed with sword, rifle arrested after Kirkland standoff
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested on Wednesday, accused of threatening to kill someone while brandishing a rifle and sword, according to Kirkland police. Police were called to the Ridgewood Condos in the 12500 block of NE 117th Place at 2:19 p.m. for reports of an armed man threatening a worker at the condominium complex.
