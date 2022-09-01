Come together: Washington State head coach Jake Dickert leads 'New Wazzu' into opener against Idaho

Read full article on original website
'This is not going to steal our joy': Washington State opens season with ugly win over Battle of the Palouse rival Idaho
PULLMAN – Washington State enjoyed considerable advantages in speed, size and overall skill against its lower-level neighbors from across the border. But that talent gap never really translated to the scoreboard. WSU was given a tougher-than-expected test from the pesky Idaho Vandals throughout Saturday’s Battle of the Palouse at...
Daiyan Henley's interception preserves win for Washington State against Idaho
PULLMAN – Washington State erased a 10-0 first-quarter deficit and overcame three fumbles to squeak out a 24-17 win over longtime rival Idaho in the 92nd edition of the Battle of the Palouse Saturday night at Martin Stadium. Making his first start for the Cougars, transfer quarterback Cameron Ward...
Recap and highlights: Washington State survives the Battle of the Palouse with 24-17 win over Idaho
PULLMAN – The latest installment of the Battle of the Palouse may have been a showing for what will be a dominant Washington State defense. It could be a statement that Jason Eck will lead Idaho back to Big Sky prominence. If you're a Cougar fan there's one thing...
Commentary: It’s too early to tell if the Huskies are good. But it’s clear they’ll be exciting this year
You buy your College Football Playoff tickets yet? Clearing out your schedule for Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman coronation in New York?. Hey, why not get excited? Compared to last year’s fiasco vs. Montana in the season opener, this Huskies football team looks like they should be playing on Sundays.
