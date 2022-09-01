ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Come together: Washington State head coach Jake Dickert leads 'New Wazzu' into opener against Idaho

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

'This is not going to steal our joy': Washington State opens season with ugly win over Battle of the Palouse rival Idaho

PULLMAN – Washington State enjoyed considerable advantages in speed, size and overall skill against its lower-level neighbors from across the border. But that talent gap never really translated to the scoreboard. WSU was given a tougher-than-expected test from the pesky Idaho Vandals throughout Saturday’s Battle of the Palouse at...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy