Concord, NC

WBTV

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County

Montereo Adams was shot and killed while driving on Independence Boulevard last month. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 10 hours ago. A tractor trailer led a state troopers on a chase before overturning on I-77 on Saturday night. Looking into the NC...
WBTV

Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co.

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Updated:...
WSOC Charlotte

Officers return fire at man accused of holding person at gunpoint, Gaston County police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been released from the hospital after officers returned his fire Sunday afternoon, the Gaston County police chief said. Police said the incident began as a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Stoney Oaks Drive in southwestern Gaston County. During that investigation, police said they confiscated a loaded assault-style rifle from the vehicle. Investigators said the car, a silver Lincoln Town Car, was found off of a private road. They said it appeared to have been in a crash and was stuck down a slight embankment.
WBTV

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
WBTV

The history of downtown Matthews

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on...
WBTV

Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Police say that while they were searching for the suspect, he began firing at them, which prompted them to fire back. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
WBTV

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gaston...
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
