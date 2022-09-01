Read full article on original website
WBTV
Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County
WBTV
Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co.
Officers return fire at man accused of holding person at gunpoint, Gaston County police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been released from the hospital after officers returned his fire Sunday afternoon, the Gaston County police chief said. Police said the incident began as a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Stoney Oaks Drive in southwestern Gaston County. During that investigation, police said they confiscated a loaded assault-style rifle from the vehicle. Investigators said the car, a silver Lincoln Town Car, was found off of a private road. They said it appeared to have been in a crash and was stuck down a slight embankment.
WBTV
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
WBTV
The history of downtown Matthews
WBTV
Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six
Woman who stole Shelby police car led 140 MPH high-speed chase on I-74
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman stole a Shelby police cruiser and then led a 140 MPH high-speed chase Sunday night, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Chelsea Horsley entered a Shelby Police vehicle while an officer was speaking to someone else and took off on Highway 74 […]
WBTV
Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
Victim killed over Concord Walmart parking spot dispute; suspect arrested: police
The incident happened at the Walmart on the 5800 block of Thunder Road.
WXII 12
3 injured during bar shooting at West End Opera House in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are injured after a shooting at a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened early Saturday around 1:05 a.m. at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, near West End and Northwest Boulevards. Police say when they arrived, they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot...
Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
WBTV
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m....
Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
Security guard shot, killed during robbery at North Carolina arcade
The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd.
‘Tried to shoot me’: Gastonia police look for man accused of shooting at another car
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of firing shots at another car last week. Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke to a person who was in the car the suspect shot at a gas station on Cox Road. Johnny Roberts told Lemon this all started as an argument.
Person critically wounded after shooting at police who fired back inside Concord Mills: Police
Concord Mills mall is closed until further notice after an officer-involved shooting on the property Wednesday afternoon, police confirm.
