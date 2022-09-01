GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been released from the hospital after officers returned his fire Sunday afternoon, the Gaston County police chief said. Police said the incident began as a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Stoney Oaks Drive in southwestern Gaston County. During that investigation, police said they confiscated a loaded assault-style rifle from the vehicle. Investigators said the car, a silver Lincoln Town Car, was found off of a private road. They said it appeared to have been in a crash and was stuck down a slight embankment.

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO