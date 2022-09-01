ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the shooting happened on Stoney Oaks Drive, just off of Lewis Road near Freedom Mill Road, and not far from Chapel Grove Elementary School.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co.

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six

Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Police say that while they were searching for the suspect, he began firing at them, which prompted them to fire back. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, NC
Crime & Safety
Concord, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
City
Monroe, NC
WBTV

Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gaston...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

The history of downtown Matthews

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sbi#The Snack Bar
WBTV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend

People in a Gaston County neighborhood are reacting to the scary scene that unfolded Sunday night along Stoney Oaks Drive. Family remembers 7-year-old boy, seven years after he was shot and killed. Updated: 1 hour ago. Seven years ago today, 7-year-old Kevin Rodas was shot and killed when he was...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Historian talks town history as thousands gather for Matthews Alive festival

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. The festival features food, amusement rides and activities for people of all ages. The festival was canceled the last two years because of health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. WBTV...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Jet-Powered Batmobile, Vehicles from Ghost Rider, Animal House and Leatherheads coming to AutoFair

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For a car or motorcycle enthusiast, there’s nothing more exciting than seeing a vehicle up close that starred in a favorite movie. During Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Sept. 8–10 Charlotte AutoFair, fans will have a chance to spend time with the only DC-licensed jet-powered Batmobile; cars and bikes from Ghost Rider, Animal House, and Leatherheads; and a trio of big-screen big-rigs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Shelby at Crest

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County rivals Shelby and Crest played another thriller with the Chargers winning this time 54-49. The Golden Lions remain winless in 2022.
SHELBY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy