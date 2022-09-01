Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the shooting happened on Stoney Oaks Drive, just off of Lewis Road near Freedom Mill Road, and not far from Chapel Grove Elementary School.
WBTV
Neighbors describe scary situation surrounding Gaston County police shooting; suspect holding someone at gunpoint
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - People in a Gaston County neighborhood are reacting to the scary scene that unfolded Sunday night along Stoney Oaks Drive. Police said a suspect held a person at gunpoint and shot at several county police officers before he was shot and arrested. Neighbors that WBTV...
WBTV
Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co.
Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Updated:...
WBTV
Police still looking for suspect after murdering father of six
Officers fire at suspect after man held at gunpoint in Gaston County. Police say that while they were searching for the suspect, he began firing at them, which prompted them to fire back. Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Gastonia shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. Gaston...
WBTV
The history of downtown Matthews
Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on...
WBTV
Shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station leaves one dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after one person was killed early Monday morning outside of a gas station in northeast Charlotte. Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officials say...
WBTV
Man faces murder charge in case originally thought to have been an overdose
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 33-year-old John “Junkyard” Jandrew of Cabarrus County has now been charged with murder in a case that dates back to October, 2021. T.J. Long was found dead on a couch in the basement of a home at 375 Ted Lane on October 17. His death initially was reported as an overdose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Man driving tractor-trailer injured after leading troopers on chase through multiple counties
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man driving a tractor-trailer was injured after he fled from state troopers on I-77 on Saturday night, leading them through multiple counties before his truck overturned in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the chase began around 8:10 p.m....
WBTV
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
WBTV
One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
WBTV
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend
People in a Gaston County neighborhood are reacting to the scary scene that unfolded Sunday night along Stoney Oaks Drive. Family remembers 7-year-old boy, seven years after he was shot and killed. Updated: 1 hour ago. Seven years ago today, 7-year-old Kevin Rodas was shot and killed when he was...
WBTV
Pedestrian killed following collision in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a collision with a vehicle in east Charlotte early Saturday morning. According to Medic, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Camp Stewart Road. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear if any suspects are...
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a crash on I-77 in York County on Friday night, officials said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 8:31 p.m. when a Nissan Frontier, which was towing a trailer, attempted to enter I-77 near Sutton Road and lost control.
WBTV
Historian talks town history as thousands gather for Matthews Alive festival
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. The festival features food, amusement rides and activities for people of all ages. The festival was canceled the last two years because of health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. WBTV...
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
WBTV
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
WBTV
Jet-Powered Batmobile, Vehicles from Ghost Rider, Animal House and Leatherheads coming to AutoFair
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For a car or motorcycle enthusiast, there’s nothing more exciting than seeing a vehicle up close that starred in a favorite movie. During Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Sept. 8–10 Charlotte AutoFair, fans will have a chance to spend time with the only DC-licensed jet-powered Batmobile; cars and bikes from Ghost Rider, Animal House, and Leatherheads; and a trio of big-screen big-rigs.
WBTV
Shelby at Crest
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County rivals Shelby and Crest played another thriller with the Chargers winning this time 54-49. The Golden Lions remain winless in 2022.
Comments / 0