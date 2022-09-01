Read full article on original website
Teresa
4d ago
The kid that complains he does not feel safe without his "pride" flag needs to be grateful he lives under the American flag instead of worrying about being tossed off buildings elsewhere where he could not be receiving and education. So shut up and sit your behind done.
ChloreneB
4d ago
Schools doesn't fly the Rebel flag for our kids. Our (feelings) mean as much to us as their feelings does for them I suppose
M.H.
4d ago
Nope. No controversy. Leave sexual preference markers out of the schools.
