Madison, AL

Teresa
4d ago

The kid that complains he does not feel safe without his "pride" flag needs to be grateful he lives under the American flag instead of worrying about being tossed off buildings elsewhere where he could not be receiving and education. So shut up and sit your behind done.

ChloreneB
4d ago

Schools doesn't fly the Rebel flag for our kids. Our (feelings) mean as much to us as their feelings does for them I suppose

M.H.
4d ago

Nope. No controversy. Leave sexual preference markers out of the schools.

themadisonrecord.com

Madison Board of Education approves Strategic Plan

MADISON – Madison Board of Education has approved the district’s Strategic Plan, the result of months of feedback from teachers, staff, parents, students and residents from surveys, work sessions and meetings. Dr. Ed Nichols, Superintendent of Madison City Schools, said the plan establishes goals for the next five...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Coach Green, Dr. Green, Mayor Green

Mayor Don Green, who passed earlier this year on July 4 at 88, left an indelible mark on his cherished hometown.  Cullman City Council President Dr. Jenny Folsom shared, “Whether you knew him as Coach Green, Dr. Green or Mayor Green, everyone loved and respected Donald Green and he loved Cullman. He was a pillar of this community, and his contributions will never be forgotten.”  Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained why Green was important to him and Cullman as a whole.  “Mayor Green had such an ability to make the long-range decisions, which were often difficult choices. He had the most concentrated, but...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Huntsville City Schools to build $25 million career tech center

The problem with having what Christie Finley termed a “great problem” is that it’s still a problem. That’s why Huntsville school officials and Mayor Tommy Battle gathered Friday at Jemison High School to announce what’s expected to be the solution: A 60,000 square foot career tech center that the school system will build adjacent to the new central office soon to be built on Memorial Parkway.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

A former Madison Mayor died Friday night

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - City and County leaders have confirmed that a former Madison mayor passed away Friday night. A Madison County Commissioner confirms that Burwell ‘Sonny’ Wilbanks passed away Friday night. Wilbanks was elected and reelected mayor in the 1969,1973,1977 and 1985 elections, serving until 1988. Madison...
MADISON, AL
Brandon Edwards
April Killian

Urban Legends of the Shoals

Folklore, myths, tall tales...urban legends. Every small town in America has at least one or two and the Shoals area of North Alabama is no different. I heard lots of these legends growing up in Florence. From tales of giant catfish lurking in the depths of Wilson Lake to eerie "ghost lights" spotted in the Cloverdale area to a haunted Ghost Bridge, many of the same legends persist to this day. Are they true or just a myth? Read along to find out. Here is my list of the top 10 urban legends of the Shoals.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant

Limestone County addressing need for Special Education teachers. Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." One dead after being hit by train. Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
ARAB, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
ALABAMA STATE

