Read full article on original website
SWRose
4d ago
okay seriously whoever wrote this needs their Journaling degree taken away! Title is extremely misleading!She had a baby with Heavy D in 2000! It's 2022 and they made it seem like she just had a baby 🙄 That child is now an adult
Reply(2)
19
Gazelle La Bonita Asanlu
4d ago
She has a baby with one of hip hops Legends and she keeps her business out of the streets. Bravo! I was shocked when I found out during a documentary about Heavy D fathering her child.
Reply
7
Related
The baby is here! AFLW star Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili welcome their newborn daughter Florence Elton to the world
Sabrina Frederick and her wife Lili were absolutely over the moon as they introduced their 'tiny dancer' to the world on Friday. The AFLW star, 25, gathered photos of their blessed day as she gently cradled her newborn daughter swaddled in a striped blanket. She uploaded the black and white...
Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest
Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
ETOnline.com
Bobby Flay Opens Up About Girlfriend Christina Perez and If He'd Ever Get Married Again (Exclusive)
Bobby Flay is gushing about his girlfriend. Earlier this month, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Bobby and his daughter, Sophie Flay, at Barbuto in New York City, and the 57-year-old chef had nothing but kind words for his girlfriend, Christina Perez. "They’re going great. I'm a very, very lucky person,"...
Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Husband, Stuart Claxton, Changed Her Opinion About Marriage
Anne Burrell's husband Stuart Claxton changed the chef's opinion on marriage after the two met.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Is 'Below Deck Med' Alum Chef Mathew Shea Up to Now?
The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean may be in full swing with a mostly-new set of cast members, but longtime fans of the hit Below Deck spin-off series haven't forgotten about some of the more memorable past stars. Fans have been able to catch up with deckhand Mzi Dempers...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Star Kelly Ripa Makes Savage Comment About Husband On-Air
Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a love story for the ages, no doubt. One that fans of the former soap stars and TV hosts love to follow. Especially as, decades into their love story, the longtime couple still appears to be as in love as they were when they first met.
PopSugar
Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria
Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica
Maria Shriver looked unrecognizable while out and about over the weekend. The former first lady of California was photographed in Santa Monica, Calif., sporting a new look while seemingly going makeup-free. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the 66-year-old headed to her car after stopping by the construction site where she is building a new home. While Shriver seemed to be in great spirits, her face looked different than it has in recent years. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy kept things casual in black leggings, a purple T-shirt and a pair of gray sneakers. Shriver used a claw clip to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now
Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
People
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Khloé Kardashian is showing her daughter some love after welcoming a new addition to the family. Over the weekend, the Good American co-founder, 38, gave her 4-year-old True a special shout-out on Instagram, calling the little one her "happy sweet girl." In the cute photo, True sits on a...
What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage
Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25. Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event. "A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERSThis comes...
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
purewow.com
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
toofab.com
Mark Wahlberg Gripes Again About 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella 'Doing Tattoos'
"I literally have no authority over her until she realizes she needs me financially" Mark Wahlberg says he doesn't get any respect in his household ... at least when it comes to raising a teenager. The megastar made an appearance on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where he chatted...
Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit in Ceremony Including Cars from Fast & Furious Franchise
Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit — who were first linked to one another in July 2020 — got engaged in September 2021 Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit are married! The couple — who were first linked in July 2020 — officially said "I do" in a Redondo Beach, Calif., ceremony on Saturday. For her big day, Brewster, 42, wore a form-fitting white dress that broke out at the bottom and featured a lace embroidered bodice. Morfit, meanwhile, kept it cool in a dark-colored tuxedo. The couple's ceremony included various...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview
Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL・
Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover
Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
Michael Strahan is snubbed in awkward interview after football star Carl Banks took swipe at him over ‘respect’
GMA star Michael Strahan was snubbed by his own daughter in an interview after former football star Carl Banks took a swipe at him over "respect." The Good Morning America anchor sat down with his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella, in an interview with QVC where he got dissed multiple times. When...
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
171K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 13