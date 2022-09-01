ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch Brendan Fraser get emotional as his new movie receives a six-minute standing ovation

One of the internet’s most beloved actors Brendan Fraser is back at the movies, and his new movie has just seen a six-minute standing ovation. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale got a premiere at the Venice Film Festival which was widely loved as it picked up a standing ovation that lasted six minutes. Top-billed Fraser was seen in tears as the applause went on, and the clip has warmed the hearts of the internet’s denizens.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’

Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Zendaya
Person
John David Washington
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dune#The Disney Channel#Californian#Mcu#Spider Man#American
wegotthiscovered.com

A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming

A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services. The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Despite Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde drama, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ gets four-minute standing ovation

Don’t Worry, Darling is getting a lot of attention this weekend, and not necessarily for the right reasons. There’s been a lot of news about what happened behind the scenes during shooting, especially between lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. Despite all the noise, the movie has still managed to get a four-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy

One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser after emotional ‘The Whale’ premiere

Dwayne Johnson has issued a lovely thank you to Brendan Fraser and congratulated him on a spectacular debut screenings for The Whale. Darren Aronofsky’s latest film sees Fraser return to mainstream cinema with what’s looking like a Venice Film Festival favorite. Fraser’s performance has been picked as one of the highlights of the film, and as the film saw a six-minute standing ovation, Fraser was seen with tears in his eyes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

An atrocious horror remake that fans hate more than ‘The Mummy’ claws its way to streaming success

Before the masterclass in how not to launch your own shared universe that was 2017’s The Mummy, before even the anemic Dracula Untold (2014), Universal attempted to reheat another of their classic horror properties with 2010’s The Wolfman. And, yes, naturally it was a total stinker. That said, the little-remembered reboot is killing it on streaming right now, having hiked 21 places up the global Netflix charts today, according to Flix Patrol.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The top 10 most relatable ‘Star Wars’ memes we’ve seen

Star Wars and the galaxy far, far away has become one of the most important and iconic film franchises ever after its 1977 release. Since then, there’s been eight more mainline films, several spin-offs, multiple Disney Plus series, and a handful of animated shows. With so many hours worth of content, it’s no surprise that in the internet age, it’s helped deliver some truly brilliant memes.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it

Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Stranger Things’ just won an Emmy for Best Prosthetic Makeup for obvious reasons

One of the most impressive aspects of Stranger Things latest season has won the series an Emmy, with Vecna proving a huge success. The amazingly detailed prosthetic work for the villain Vecna has clinched an Emmy for Netflix. Winning in the category of Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, it beat out fellow limited series like Star Trek: Picard, Angelyne, and Impeachment: An American Crime Story.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies dominate streaming as fans get their ‘Rings of Power’ fix

The Lord of the Rings is tearing up the streaming charts, with all three of director Peter Jackson’s original trilogy rank in the top-10 most-watched movies on Amazon Prime. On the heels of Prime’s record-breaking 25 million views in the first 24 hours alone for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fans are once again taking their imaginations on a vacation to Middle-earth. Not surprisingly, it’s also inspired Prime subscribers around the world to have LOTR binge-watching sessions. The result is more huge viewership numbers for Amazon and the saga of The One Ring.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Drama aside, Florence Pugh manages to wow the VFF red carpet with a stunning, leg-bearing look

Who needs to worry about drama when you’re rocking the red carpet as hard as Florence Pugh did at the Venice Film Festival?. Amidst a backdrop of chaos and subterfuge around the production of Don’t Worry Darling, Pugh has decided to take no prisoners as she served an absolute look on the crimson catwalk. In what might just be the ultimate game of clout, she’s one-upped her co-stars making sure the only thing being spoken about isn’t Olivia Wilde or Harry Styles, but instead her.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy