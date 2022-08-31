ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football names captains for 2022 season

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The LSU players have named the captains for the 2022 season. All three of them are on the defensive side of the ball. The old adage says that defense wins championships and these guys could certainly help that happen.

Here’s a rundown of each captain.

Defensive End Ali Gaye – In the past two seasons, Gaye has played in 14 games for the Tigers, making 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The fifth-year senior was on pace to have an incredible year last season until he suffered an injury against Kentucky.

Defensive End BJ Ojulari – Ojulari being chosen to wear No. 18 tells you just about all you need to know. In two seasons for LSU, Ojulari has made 71 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He is the catalyst for this defense. If Ojulari has a great game, the whole team will be having a great game.

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. – Jones transferred to LSU from Clemson after three seasons and had a great year in 2021 as he played in 13 games making 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Look for this junior to be making some great plays this year.

