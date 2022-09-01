Read full article on original website
Experts urge proper firearm storage after two accidental shootings send young children to the hospital
TAMPA, Fla. - Two separate accidental shootings in Hillsborough County this week sent two young children to the hospital and put two adults behind bars. On Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to an Apollo Beach home where a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a gun he found inside a bedroom. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Aston Simmons on multiple charges including child neglect and improper storage of a firearm.
Woman feeding cats attacked at Winter Haven Park, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman as she fed feral cats at an area park. According to police, the victim went to Trailhead Park to feed cats, as she commonly does, around 11 p.m. on August 27. Police say...
‘Everybody gonna die’: Florida juvenile arrested after allegedly making school shooting threat on Snapchat
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida minor accused of threatening to shoot up a school on social media has been arrested. According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received several tips through Fortify Florida, a suspicious activity reporting app, about a person making threats to commit a school shooting on Snapchat.
Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
Full video: Officer makes surprise pregnancy announcement
Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian is a firefighter. The couple recently bought a new boat and decided their maiden voyage would be the perfect scene for them to tell their mothers that their 14-month-old daughter would soon be a big sister.
Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
Woman's body found at Anderson Snow Sports Complex in Pasco County
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman's body was found near the roadway at Anderson Snow Sports Complex. The baseball fields and outdoor sports equipment, which backs up to the Suncoast Parkway, were cleared after the body was found. Deputies said...
SunRunner will launch in a few weeks, easing St. Pete Beach parking headaches
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Beachgoers in Pinellas County know finding parking can be a real hassle, especially during holidays like Labor Day – but those worries may soon be a thing of a pass as the SunRunner is scheduled to be up and running in October. It's the...
Florida first responders surprise grandmothers with elaborate pregnancy reveal
VENICE, Fla. - A Davenport firefighter, a Sarasota paramedic, and a Venice PD marine officer conspired to carry out an elaborate pregnancy reveal, surprising both of the baby's grandmothers with the good news. Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian...
Florida troopers search for driver who fled after crashing into Pasco bicyclist, leaving him seriously injured
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver who fled after colliding with a bicyclist in Pasco County. The crash occurred Saturday around 10:17 p.m. According to investigators, the vehicle, identified as a gray Nissan Altima, was headed west on Lake Patience Road in Land O' Lakes.
Plant City man turns love of Legos into booming business one brick at a time
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Before you curse those little Lego pieces that pierce your bare foot at night, know that your little one's love for the tiny brick building sets might one day help pay for their college. Maybe college tuition is too far to go, but those old Lego...
Take a tour of Zolfo Springs Classic Caladiums flower farm
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - A Bay Area farm filled with acres of colorful flowers is giving the public a front-row seat to everything caladium next week. Classic Caladiums in Zolfo Springs has nearly 30 million plants on about 800 acres. "We have enough caladium flower beds here to stretch from...
Florida's Largest Home Show helps potential home-sellers stand out in competitive market
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Largest Home Show wrapped up Monday following a weekend in which dozens of vendors packed into the Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event was also a chance for potential home-sellers to figure out how to make their properties stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
Avoiding rental scams
The internet offers endless places to search for listings in a renter's search for the right place. It's also a crucial time to make sure the process of inquiring about a home property is legitimate and not a scam, a Tampa real estate broker suggested.
Experts urge renters to make sure listings are legitimate as scams circulate
TAMPA, Fla. - The internet offers endless places to search for listings in a renter's search for the right place. It's also a crucial time to make sure the process of inquiring about a home property is legitimate and not a scam, a Tampa real estate broker suggested. "As we...
FHP: Motorcyclist dies after being struck by 6 vehicles, including tractor-trailer following crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man lost his life Saturday night after losing control of his motorcycle and being hit by multiple vehicles on I-75. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old man was traveling northbound on I-75 near US 301 when he lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason.
Powerboat race draws international crowd to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The second-annual P1 St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and brought 60 race teams to the Bay Area from around the world, including Australia, Sweden, Norway, Canada, New Zealand, and Italy. The powerboats range from about 30 feet to 50 feet long, and...
Labor Day travel the busiest since start of the pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport is expecting a busy Labor Day travel weekend with passenger numbers meeting or even exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. September and October are among two of the slower months at TPA, but airport officials said the demand for air travel continues to grow across the globe, and particularly in the Tampa Bay region.
DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says DeSantis is 'trying to overthrow democracy' by suspending him. Hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was suspending Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for choosing not to enforce some state laws, Warren shot back, calling the governor's move "illegal overreach" that "spits in the face of the voters of Hillsborough County."
