Winter Haven, FL

fox13news.com

Experts urge proper firearm storage after two accidental shootings send young children to the hospital

TAMPA, Fla. - Two separate accidental shootings in Hillsborough County this week sent two young children to the hospital and put two adults behind bars. On Thursday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to an Apollo Beach home where a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a gun he found inside a bedroom. Deputies arrested 28-year-old Aston Simmons on multiple charges including child neglect and improper storage of a firearm.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Full video: Officer makes surprise pregnancy announcement

Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian is a firefighter. The couple recently bought a new boat and decided their maiden voyage would be the perfect scene for them to tell their mothers that their 14-month-old daughter would soon be a big sister.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Argument leads to shooting near Brooksville gas station, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Brooksville. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on South Broad Street after Hernando County deputies received a report of a shooting "in or a near" the parking lot of the 7-Eleven along that roadway.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Woman's body found at Anderson Snow Sports Complex in Pasco County

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman's body was found near the roadway at Anderson Snow Sports Complex. The baseball fields and outdoor sports equipment, which backs up to the Suncoast Parkway, were cleared after the body was found. Deputies said...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Take a tour of Zolfo Springs Classic Caladiums flower farm

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. - A Bay Area farm filled with acres of colorful flowers is giving the public a front-row seat to everything caladium next week. Classic Caladiums in Zolfo Springs has nearly 30 million plants on about 800 acres. "We have enough caladium flower beds here to stretch from...
ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL
fox13news.com

Sunshine Skyway shines light on ovarian cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Sunshine Skyway is changing colors again in hopes of bringing attention to Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. From September 2-5, the Sunshine Skyway will light up teal as a tribute to patients putting up a fight, lost loved ones and survivors like Kerry Kriseman, who was diagnosed in 2019.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Avoiding rental scams

The internet offers endless places to search for listings in a renter's search for the right place. It's also a crucial time to make sure the process of inquiring about a home property is legitimate and not a scam, a Tampa real estate broker suggested.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Powerboat race draws international crowd to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The second-annual P1 St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and brought 60 race teams to the Bay Area from around the world, including Australia, Sweden, Norway, Canada, New Zealand, and Italy. The powerboats range from about 30 feet to 50 feet long, and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Labor Day travel the busiest since start of the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport is expecting a busy Labor Day travel weekend with passenger numbers meeting or even exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. September and October are among two of the slower months at TPA, but airport officials said the demand for air travel continues to grow across the globe, and particularly in the Tampa Bay region.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says DeSantis is 'trying to overthrow democracy' by suspending him. Hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he was suspending Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren for choosing not to enforce some state laws, Warren shot back, calling the governor's move "illegal overreach" that "spits in the face of the voters of Hillsborough County."
FLORIDA STATE

