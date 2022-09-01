Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
click orlando
8-foot alligator attacks 77-year-old woman in gated Florida community
BRADENTON, Fla. – A 77-year-old woman was attacked by an alligator Saturday evening near a pond at a gated community in Bradenton, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. FWC said it responded responded to the community on Ellsworth Avenue around 6 p.m. along with the the Manatee County Sheriff’s...
Bradenton residents watchful after alligator attack leaves 77-year-old with serious injuries
A woman seriously injured during an alligator attack was hospitalized over the weekend.
Water heater causes Clearwater house fire, preliminary reports say
Preliminary reports from Clearwater Fire & Rescue say that a water heater caused a house fire Sunday night.
Winter Haven man found dead inside car ‘completely submerged’ in pond
A Winter Haven man was found dead after crashing his car into a pond early Sunday morning.
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
wbtw.com
Florida woman cut boyfriend with cleaver for turning on a fan, affidavit says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Friday after deputies said she attacked her boyfriend with a cleaver. Jaime Pereira, 33, had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend of three years after she unplugged an electrical fan, an arrest affidavit said. The Pinellas County...
Tampa woman accused of child neglect after toddler shoots 5-month-old baby
A Tampa woman was arrested after a toddler in her care shot a 5-month-old baby, according to police.
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
Tampa man hit by tractor trailer, 5 other vehicles on I-75, FHP says
A Tampa man died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle and getting hit by several vehicles, troopers said.
995qyk.com
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
VIDEO: Victim sliced in robbery at Holiday Shell station
Pasco County deputies are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
VIDEO: Car bursts into flames after rollover crash in Florida
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A car burst into flames after a rollover crash in Florida.
Clearwater apartment catches on fire after lightning strike
CLEARWATER, Fla. — An apartment complex in Clearwater had quite a scare Saturday night following a lightning strike. The National Weather Service reported a fire caused by a lightning strike at the Melrose on the Bay Apartment Houses. The roof of the apartment complex was damaged by the flames...
wild941.com
Tampa Police In Search Of Bike Thief
In a video posted by WFLA, you can see a man pulling up to someone’s porch & calmly stole a bike. Little did the man know is that he was caught on the owners Ring cam & you can clearly get a good look at the thief. Tampa police are currently looking for the bike thief.
Hardee County student threatened mass school shooting, deputies say
A Hardee County Schools student was arrested on Saturday after a concerning social media message caught the attention of law enforcement.
WPTV
Police: Child in Tampa finds gun, shoots and wounds infant
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman is facing child neglect charges after a 3-year-old found a gun in a home and shot an infant, police said Sunday. The Tampa Police Department said in a news release the 5-month-old baby was shot in the hip but the injury does not appear life-threatening. Investigators were working to learn exactly how the shooting occurred.
‘I heard the crashing’: Storm, possible brief tornado damage homes in Manatee County
Residents in Manatee County spent Friday evening cleaning up after storms moved through the area.
WESH
Man dies after crashing into Polk County lake, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Take a look at Sunday night's top headlines. The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a deadly crash Sunday. Around 12:53 a.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the car, leading to a crash into Lake Alfred.
SUV hits, kills pedestrian in Pinellas County
A Palm Harbor man died early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
