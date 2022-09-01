Read full article on original website
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James react as Serena Williams bids farewell to tennis
Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world..@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you...
Tennis-Tomljanovic conflicted after beating idol Serena at U.S. Open
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ajla Tomljanovic admitted to feeling "a little bit like the villain" after she beat her idol Serena Williams on Friday at the U.S Open in what was likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final match.
Serena Williams defeated in third round of the U.S. Open, likely marking the end of tennis career
Tennis icon Serena Williams was eliminated in the third round of the U.S. Open by Australian Ajla Tomljanović. Williams recently announced this may be her curtain call to the sport after competing for nearly 25 years.Sept. 3, 2022.
Coco Gauff becomes youngest American woman to reach U.S. Open quarterfinal since 2009
In a week at Arthur Ashe, which included the final match of Serena William's career, the same stadium heard the echo of Gauff's name during her historic victory. "It feels insane. I mean, Ashe Stadium chanting my name?" Gauff said after the match. "I was trying not to smile on the bench on the changeover. I was trying to stay in the moment."
