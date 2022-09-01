ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

League of Legends CSing guide

League of Legends is a complex MOBA teeming with unique concepts that only leave the new players in a state of astonishment and confusion. Since concepts such as CSing, laning, and teamfight are separate concepts that require time, dedication, and game knowledge to be fully understood and mastered, simply jumping into a game and perfecting them is out of the question.
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
When does Razor Arcana release in Dota 2?

The wait for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass came to an end on Sept. 1. The pass was delivered with a medium-sized patch containing arcanas, immortals, and various cosmetics. The news of the battle pass spread like wildfire, and Dota 2’s player count surged to levels it hasn’t seen since 2020.
What is a hyper carry in League of Legends?

In League of Legends, the AD carry position is one of the most influential in the game, as players can easily take games over from there. The position has the word “carry” as part of its title, so you should expect AD carry players to take the game into their own hands every once in a while.
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends

Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
All new Arcanas and skins in the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass

The countdown to The International 2022 has started and Valve released the first part of the 2022 battle pass. Packed with Arcanas, Personas, and Immortal Items, this year’s battle pass is looking to enhance the Dota experience of players both before The International and after the Aegis is lifted.
Ubisoft sparks early The Division Heartland hype after new listing reveals its “coming soon”

Ubisoft has accidentally listed the upcoming The Division Heartland title as “coming soon,” stirring up unrest amongst the gaming community. Ubisoft Forward is close at hand, with exciting news and details regarding beloved titles, and upcoming games. The event is slated to start on Saturday, Sept. 10, but may have accidentally just started early, as Ubisoft listed the title’s release date as “coming soon.”
Be warned: Splatoon 3 has leaked a week early and there’s spoilers everywhere

Be warned Splatoon 3 fans: The highly anticipated Nintendo sequel has hit shelves a little early (seven days, to be precise) and there’s already spoilers spilling onto Reddit, YouTube, and across social media. The newest release in the Splatoon series hasn’t gone off without a hitch, with spoilers littering...
Ward tricks for climbing ranks in League of Legends

Being mechanically gifted is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in League of Legends. Picking champions that are in the meta will certainly increase your odds against enemies with weaker champions, but you’ll still need to outplay them to make a difference. You’ll need all the...
Full 2022 Dota 2 battle pass schedule: All dates, content, and more

Dota 2 players are flocking back to the game now that Valve has released the 2022 battle pass in the lead-up to The International 11. And, while the type of content included within is somewhat familiar, the format of this battle pass is entirely different from those in the past—for better or worse.
VALORANT players want Fade nerfed after “busted” new Seize tech uncovered

Fade is undeniably a strong character in the VALORANT meta, with new techniques for surprising opponents surfacing regularly. But as each character is introduced into a Riot Games title kinks need to be ironed out before they fit perfectly into the system. This week, players think they’ve found something in...
How do Stickers work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?

The 2022 battle pass in Dota 2 went live on Sept. 1, introducing lots of new content to unlock as the International 2022’s prize pool surpasses milestones. While there are quite a few Arcanas and skins to unlock in this battle pass, more will become available in Part II alongside Diretide. In addition to the content expected to be released in the battle pass’ second part, there are some that Valve will roll out in the upcoming weeks, like Stickers.
Another Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 battle pass skin might have leaked

Fortnite is wrapping up its 21st season in just a couple of weeks, bringing in this year’s version of the Fall season. Chapter Three, season four, is set to be spooky, filled with lore, and the Fortnitemares event that happens around Halloween each year. Now some data miners are alleging that another leaked skin might be coming to next season’s battle pass.
EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’

Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
How do Ranked Double Down tokens work in Dota 2?

Dota 2’s ranking system is home to many competitive players from around the world. It’s where aspiring players gather to quench their competitive thirst and prove their talents by winning more matches, increasing their MMR/rank in the process. Players will mostly receive 25-30 MMR when they win a...
What is Quicksilver Sash in League and how does it work?

Outside of champion abilities in League of Legends, items allow players to further disrupt their opponents and take control of games. Though most items passively grant players stats, some can be activated to provide additional effects for a short duration. These active effects often have long cooldowns akin to those...
