Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO