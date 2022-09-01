The second generation of Apple AirPods are expected to be revealed at this week's "Far Out" event. On Wednesday, Apple will hold one of the biggest tech events of the year called "Far Out," in which the brand is set to reveal the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, and the new AirPods. Many Apple fans have speculated that the brand will unveil the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, but now there is more solid evidence that the company is actually doing so.

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO