Behind Viral Videos

Samsung Confirms Another Data Breach — Was Any Customer Data Stolen?

After a data breach that occurred in July, Samsung notified its customers that their information had been acquired by unauthorized third-party attackers. Samsung Has Again Experienced Another Cybersecurity Incident. As reported by The Verge, after a data breach incident occurred in July, Samsung warned its customers that an unauthorized third-party...
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft Defender Update Wrongfully Detects Chrome, Edge, Discord As 'Malicious'

The Microsoft Defender update rollout wrongfully detects electron apps as malicious files. Numerous Microsoft users around the world were disturbed by the malfunction brought on by the update that was recently rolled out on Defender. The update was flagging major applications like Discord, Microsoft, Edge, Google Chrome, and numerous other...
SOFTWARE
The Parler App is Back on the Google Play Store

More than a year after Parler, a social media app, was removed from the Play Store, Google has reinstated it. As per The Verge, a tweet from the social media platform confirmed that the tech company has allowed the app to return to Play Store. Parler Made Changes to Meet...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android App#Hackers#United Nations#Smart Phone#Tiktok Android#Cve 2022 28799
AirPods Pro 2 May Officially be Revealed by Apple This Week

The second generation of Apple AirPods are expected to be revealed at this week's "Far Out" event. On Wednesday, Apple will hold one of the biggest tech events of the year called "Far Out," in which the brand is set to reveal the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, and the new AirPods. Many Apple fans have speculated that the brand will unveil the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, but now there is more solid evidence that the company is actually doing so.
ELECTRONICS
LG Art Lab Allows You to Buy, Sell NFTs From Your TV

LG has finally hopped in the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) trend after announcing that its users may soon buy tokens easily on their Smart TVs with webOS 5.0 through the LG Art Lab. Buying NFTs Will Soon Become a Feature in LG's Smart TVs. The South Korean electronics brand, LG, is...
ELECTRONICS

