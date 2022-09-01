Read full article on original website
Samsung Confirms Another Data Breach — Was Any Customer Data Stolen?
After a data breach that occurred in July, Samsung notified its customers that their information had been acquired by unauthorized third-party attackers. Samsung Has Again Experienced Another Cybersecurity Incident. As reported by The Verge, after a data breach incident occurred in July, Samsung warned its customers that an unauthorized third-party...
Microsoft Defender Update Wrongfully Detects Chrome, Edge, Discord As 'Malicious'
The Microsoft Defender update rollout wrongfully detects electron apps as malicious files. Numerous Microsoft users around the world were disturbed by the malfunction brought on by the update that was recently rolled out on Defender. The update was flagging major applications like Discord, Microsoft, Edge, Google Chrome, and numerous other...
The Parler App is Back on the Google Play Store
More than a year after Parler, a social media app, was removed from the Play Store, Google has reinstated it. As per The Verge, a tweet from the social media platform confirmed that the tech company has allowed the app to return to Play Store. Parler Made Changes to Meet...
Google Releases Chrome 105.0.5195.102 Update to Fix Zero-Day Being Exploited by Attackers
Google Chrome is now much safer with its latest update. Google recently released a new update for its Chrome web browser, which patched out a single-high-severity security flaw that is allegedly being exploited by cybercriminals in various places. Google, nevertheless, said it is "aware" of the flaw and how cybercriminals...
Apple Watch Pro Cases Hint Flatter Display Design — Is It Getting a New Chassis Look?
Apple Watch Pro cases now give us an early glimpse of its design. The leak comes shortly before the Cupertino-based tech giant officially unveils its new smartwatch variant. The renowned tech giant is set to introduce its upcoming tech devices during its Far Out event on September 7, which puts the spotlight on the next-generation iPhone 14.
AirPods Pro 2 May Officially be Revealed by Apple This Week
The second generation of Apple AirPods are expected to be revealed at this week's "Far Out" event. On Wednesday, Apple will hold one of the biggest tech events of the year called "Far Out," in which the brand is set to reveal the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Pro, and the new AirPods. Many Apple fans have speculated that the brand will unveil the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, but now there is more solid evidence that the company is actually doing so.
Samsung Releases Android 12L for Foldables, One UI Watch 4.5 for Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung released two new updates, one for its foldable phones and the other for its smartwatches. The South Korean tech company just recently rolled out updates to a plethora of their devices. This includes the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones in the Samsung One UI 4.1.1 update.
Elon Musk Crypto Video Streams on Hacked South Korean Government’s YouTube Channel
Viewers were surprised to find the Southern Korean government's official YouTube channel streaming a video featuring SpaceX, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk talking about cryptocurrency. According to the Yonhap News Agency, the government's official YouTube channel's name was changed to "SpaceX Invest" at 3:30 a.m. It turned out that the...
LG Art Lab Allows You to Buy, Sell NFTs From Your TV
LG has finally hopped in the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) trend after announcing that its users may soon buy tokens easily on their Smart TVs with webOS 5.0 through the LG Art Lab. Buying NFTs Will Soon Become a Feature in LG's Smart TVs. The South Korean electronics brand, LG, is...
