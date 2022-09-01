ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak

In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch SE 2: Everything we know so far

In a week, Apple is rumored to unveil the Apple Watch SE 2. A couple of years after the introduction of the original model, the company is readying a second generation. Although not much is expected to change, here’s what we know so far about Apple’s current plans for this watch.
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max Needs More to Be Worth the Splurge

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is rumored to be adding another 6.7-inch iPhone to its lineup this year. This phone will reportedly be a larger version of the standard iPhone 14. Why it...
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
Phone Arena

Vote now: Are you excited about the iPhone 14?

September has arrived with its warm weather and soft golden rays of light. But besides being the best month of them all (a little biased here as I was born in September), there’s another key event happening in September that adds to the significance of this equinoxial part of the year.
Phone Arena

Google's hot new Fitbit smartwatches are already on a cool Best Buy sale

They may not look as exciting as the Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 duo, or even Garmin's latest (square-shaped) battery life champion at first glance, but if their predecessors and their own apparent value for money are any indication, Fitbit's new Sense 2 and Versa 4 could well make our list of the best smartwatches money can buy as soon as they're actually released.
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone

What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
komando.com

Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV

Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
CNET

iPhone 14 Launch: What We Expect at Apple's Sept. 7 Event

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's September, which means Labor Day sales, kids going back to school, pumpkin spice everything and, of course, Apple's annual fall event, which will take place on Wednesday Sept. 7. Industry rumors and Apple's history of product announcements signal that this will be a rather straightforward affair, with reveals for a new iPhone (likely the rumored iPhone 14), a new Apple Watch and maybe an updated pair of AirPods.
