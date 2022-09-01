Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Clash at the Castle results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns bests Drew McIntyre, Tyson Fury stops Theory
WWE's return to the United Kingdom for their first stadium show in the country in more than 30 years delivered the goods. From start to finish, Clash at the Castle brought it in the ring, including one of the best matches of the year. The main event saw Roman Reigns...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Pays Tribute to Classic Eddie Guerrero Storyline with Heel Turn
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn occurred on Saturday at the Clash at the Castle event, when he attacked his father, Rey Mysterio and Edge. During the match featuring Edge and Rey against Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest), Dominik assisted Rey and Edge in winning the match by tripping Balor, he then kicked Edge in the groin. When Rey confronted him, the legendary pro wrestler’s son clotheslined him.
stillrealtous.com
Big Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW All Out
For months now Christian Cage has been feuding with Jungle Boy, and shortly after Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus lost the AEW Tag Team Titles it seemed that Luchasaurus had formed an alliance with Cage. However, Jungle Boy later turned on Cage and seemingly sided with Jungle Boy. On Sunday night...
ComicBook
AEW All Out: CM Punk Wins Back the AEW World Championship, MJF Returns
CM Punk officially became a two-time AEW World Champion at All Out 2022 on Sunday, defeating Jon Moxley after hitting three GTS in the 20-minute match. Unfortunately, his victory was short-lived, as MJF confirmed he was the masked devil who won the Casino Ladder Match earlier in the night. The lights went out in the arena shortly after Punk's win, and a voicemail from Tony Khan could be heard throughout the arena. It revealed Khan offered to forgive everything Friedman had done and put him in the Ladder Match, but only if he appeared at All Out.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Heel Turn At WWE Clash At The Castle
After much speculation throughout the summer, Dominik Mysterio has finally turned heel. Dominik's heel turn happened during Saturday's WWE premium live event, Clash at the Castle. After Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik entered the ring with them and instead of celebrating their win, he gave Edge a low blow. He also attacked his father, who had tried to plead with him to stop his attack on Edge.
stillrealtous.com
Stable Reunites At WWE Clash At The Castle
Anticipation for Clash at the Castle has been at an all time high in recent weeks, and Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus at the big event. Sheamus made his entrance with Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland, and Gunther didn’t come alone either. Gunther...
411mania.com
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out
Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Reveals The Real Reason Why His Match With Riddle Was Pulled From SummerSlam
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle faced off on Saturday at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, but they were originally set to have a match at SummerSlam. WWE ended up writing Riddle out of SummerSlam with a storyline injury, and Seth Rollins recently explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport why the previously advertised match was pulled from the event.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Are Split Over Mandy Rose Unifying NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships
NXT 2.0 and NXT UK came together on Sunday afternoon for the NXT Worlds Collide event, putting both companies into one space ahead of the NXT Europe launch in 2023. All of the NXT 2.0 champions and NXT UK champions met in the ring for unification matches, firmly combining the brands. Given the love for both brands, there was bound to be some controversy when any champion came out on top and unified their division titles.
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Leaving More Top Stars Out Of Fight Forever Video Game
AEW is teasing their first-ever console video game with AEW: Fight Forever. However, as the game nears its release, many complicated details about its content are coming out. Fightful Select reports that a number of top AEW superstars are excluded from the game. The superstars no longer in the game are Evil Uno, Jake Hager, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), and Santana and Ortiz.
ComicBook
AEW All Out Names Interim Women's World Champion
Ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Thunder Rosa unfortunately announced that she had an injury and wouldn't be defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm as initially planned. In the wake of the injury, All Elite Wrestling announced that a four-way match would take place at All Out to name the Interim Women's World Champion. Former champions Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida were named as entrants to the match, along with Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter.
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Praises Recent WWE Opponent As One Of The Best In A Decade
Gunther is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, having taken the gold from Ricochet after pinning him during the June 10 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The Austrian bruiser squashed Ricochet in their title rematch, but his most recent championship defense proved to be a far greater challenge. He went one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura on August 12, and the two had a highly praised match with Gunther getting the win.
PWMania
WWE Continues to Hint a Turn for SmackDown Star
It looks like that Maxxine Dupri will be joining Los Lotharios after her departure from Maximum Male Models was teased further by WWE. Hit Row were victorious over Maximum Male Models on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Following the conclusion of the match, Los Lotharios launched a post-match assault on Hit Row.
ComicBook
First AEW World Trios Champions Crowned at AEW All Out
The Elite's Kenny Omega and Young Bucks became AEW's first World Trios Champions at All Out on Sunday, defeating Hangman Page and The Dark Order in the finals of the eight-team tournament. The match repeatedly called back to the rivalry between Page and Omega, especially while invoking the final moments of their Full Gear world championship match from last year. However, the final sequence ended with Page accidentally whacking John Silver with the Buckshot Lariat. Omega used that opening to pin Silver while the Bucks held down Page.
PWMania
JBL Returns for New Storyline, Change to Baron Corbin’s Character Teased
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield has returned to SmackDown for a new storyline. Kayla Braxton interviewed Happy Baron Corbin backstage about last week’s loss to Ricochet on Friday night’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. Corbin refused to discuss the match because he is happy and lives a good life, and he does not dwell on the past. He continued his promo by saying he knows he’s the best man in the locker room and that he was on his way to the ring to issue an open challenge. Whoever answered his open challenge, Corbin vowed to send them crawling back no matter who approached them.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley To Defend U.S. Title On 9/5 WWE Raw
WWE has its first match for next Monday's episode of "Raw." Bobby Lashley is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against The Miz in a steel cage match on the 9/5 episode of "Raw." The Miz took to social media on Saturday to challenge Lashley for the title...
