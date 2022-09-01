BOSTON (WCVB) - Authorities are investigating after two men, including a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were killed in a triple shooting during an overnight house party. Police say the shooting that killed two men and injured a third happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO