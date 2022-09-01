Read full article on original website
Marine veteran among 2 killed in shooting at house party
BOSTON (WCVB) - Authorities are investigating after two men, including a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, were killed in a triple shooting during an overnight house party. Police say the shooting that killed two men and injured a third happened about 3 a.m. Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The third victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, one of the victims of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Dorchester
An early Sunday morning shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood left two people dead, including a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, according to WCVB. The news station reported that the family of Tefan Ivy, 29-year-old Marine Corps veteran, confirmed that he was one of the people fatally shot during the Sunday morning Dorchester shooting.
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting
BOSTON – Two people were killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Dorchester. It happened around 3 a.m. on Melbourne Street.Boston Police said one victim died at the scene and the other a short time later at an area hospital.A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.One neighbor told WBZ-TV he heard nearly 20 gunshots. Other residents said a party was happening on the street before the shooting. No further information is currently available.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston
BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s
QUINCY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person remains in serious condition following a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Quincy. Police responded to the Mcdonald’s on Hancock Street just after 12 p.m. and located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Driver Suspected of OUI Rear Ends Trooper in Milton
A Massachusetts State Trooper was rear-ended in his cruiser by a driver suspected of an OUI who allegedly hit and ran, police said. The incident, which occurred around 10:36 p.m. on Insterstate 93 southbound near Adams Street in Milton, resulted in the trooper being transported to South Shore Hosptial, police said. No word has been given on his condition.
Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
Arroyo: documents show no assault took place
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After securing a judgement last Thursday ordering the release of redacted documents in a 2005 sexual assault case in which he was accused, City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is claiming he’s been vindicated, citing a Boston Police department finding that the allegations were in an officer’s words, “unfounded.”
Pedestrian in Swansea Hit By Car
Police say a 33-year-old man was hit by a car at Route 195 on Route 6 in Swansea, Massachusetts Sunday evening. According to police, the man was badly injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.
Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy
State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
Massachusetts drug dealer accused of selling what victim thought was cocaine before death
A Massachusetts man is facing charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. The charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Delacruz were filed Friday. He is accused of...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Jet ski collision in Dorchester sends two to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two jet skis collided near Boston’s iconic gas tank Saturday. Police said that the two jet skis crashed into each other off of Malibu Beach in Dorchester. The two operators made it back to shore by the time police got there and were taken to...
Off-duty MBTA bus driver Maximo Mazanett accused of running over and killing Boston man, charged with murder
A 54-year-old Hyde Park man accused of running over a man near Jackson Square Thursday morning was arraigned on a murder charge in court Friday. Maximo Mazanett, an MBTA bus driver, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Thomas Ruffen, WCVB reported. The incident reportedly took...
Police Seek Help ID'ing Reckless Dirtbikers in Sandwich
Authorities in Sandwich, Massachusetts are asking the public for help identifying three off-road dirtbikers accused of recklessly driving their vehicles on a main road. A video shared by the Sandwich Police Department on its Facebook page shows the dirtbikers in action on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town on Sunday around 2:45 p.m.
Man, 41, Killed In Head-on Crash in Melrose
One person was killed in a head-on crash late Sunday in Melrose, Massachusetts, state police said. The crash, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Lynn Fells Parkway at the intersection with Elm Street, involved a 2015 Mercedes CLS and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. The impact was so violent, the Mercedes ended up on its side up against the two cars parked a driveway.
Man shot to death near Ashmont station
A person was shot and killed on Van Winkle Street in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, the male victim was hit by gunfire just after 5 p.m. near Dorchester Avenue and the dead-end side street near Ashmont station. "On arrival, officers were notified by operations that a...
