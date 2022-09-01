Read full article on original website
Daily Telegram
Prep volleyball: Douglas County teams look to make deeper postseason runs
SUPERIOR — The Northwestern, Solon Springs and Superior volleyball teams will look to make it past the regional round of playoffs in the upcoming volleyball season. Only Solon Springs was able to make it to the second game of regionals in their respective division, but all three teams were sent home before having a shot at sectionals in the 2021 season.
Prep roundup: Esko starts 2022 season with rout of Denfeld
DULUTH — Esko pulled away from Duluth Denfeld in the second quarter, scoring 20 points to take a 33-0 halftime lead and an eventual 53-0 win. The Eskomos (1-0), coming off a state semifinal appearance in 2021, will host Mora next Friday, while Denfeld travels to Cloquet. Northwestern 46,...
Prep football: Proctor works to rebuild culture after canceled season
PROCTOR — For the first time in nearly a year, Proctor took to the football field against Cloquet Friday at Bromberg Field. The Rails struggled to get anything going while the Lumberjack offense scored early and often in a 57-0 win for Cloquet. Despite the lopsided score, just getting...
Prep football: Mistakes cost Superior again
SUPERIOR — Superior struggled again with early mistakes and turnovers again in 41-7 loss to Menomonie Friday at the NBC Spartan Complex. After a first down on the Spartans’ opening drive by senior running back Jack Rivord, quarterback Carson Gotelaere was picked off by the Mustangs’ Charlie Morning near midfield.
