A day after a devastating downpour and high winds, a California Avenue plaza was damaged after an EF0 tornado hit the the building Sunday, Sept. 4, damaging the roof. One of the business sites in the plaza, Tobacco Tavern location, was damaged after part of the roof was torn off by the tornado, which the National Weather Service is reporting was an EF0, which means the winds ranged from 65 to 85 mph.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO