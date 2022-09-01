Read full article on original website
Canfield Fair safety measures limited over money concerns
The brawl between ten people at the Canfield fair landed a 14 year old in jail, for carrying a pistol that went off. Seven juveniles and three young adults are all expected to show their faces in court for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction. There are some safety measures...
Gov. DeWine stops by Austintown Lemonade stand, donates to Animal Welfare League
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran made a stop Monday before visiting the Canfield Fair, a quick stop by an Austintown lemonade stand run by two children. Annalise Kenyon, 8, and her brother Jordan, 5, are raising funds for the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. The children raised funds from an idea to honor their Aunt Mimi, the father's sister who passed away unexpectedly in July at 47.
Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township
We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
Commission to consider sports betting license Wednesday for Austintown's Hollywood Gaming
The Ohio Casino Control Commission this week is scheduled to consider licensing Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley to offer sports betting at the Austintown venue, or on an app. Included on the Commission's Wednesday morning agenda is licensing Youngstown Real Estate Ventures LLC, which has applied for both Type A...
Lawrence County District Attorney releases results Mohawk hazing investigation
Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa has released the results of the investigation of hazing allegations at Mohawk High School. Lamancusa says detectives interviewed 20 members of the Mohawk Varsity football team, three coaches, and numerous school officials. Detectives also reviewed Child Welfare Reports from the Lawrence County Children's and...
FirstEnergy plans power outage in parts of Hubbard
Parts of Hubbard will be without power for a time later this week. Officials tell us FirstEnergy is planning an outage on Wednesday the 7th. It should last about six hours from 8am to 2pm. It will affect mainly the eastern sections of town including the Bedford Rd., East Liberty...
Newton Falls road to close for electrical work Thursday
Those who travel through Newton Falls on their daily commute may have to take a detour on Thursday. According to the Trumbull County Engineer, Ravenna Warren Road near the turnpike will temporarily close for electrical repairs. The work begins at 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 8th, and will continue until...
Intersection to close in downtown Youngstown for crosswalk construction
More street closures are coming to downtown Youngstown. Beginning September 6th, the intersection of West Boardman Street and South Phelps will close so crews can add concrete crosswalks as a part of the ongoing SMART 2 Network construction project. The crosswalk project is expected to take three weeks to complete.
Years Ago | September 4th
Vindicator file photo / September 5, 1982 | Youngstown State University cheerleaders herald the opening kickoff of the first game at Stambaugh Stadium 40 years ago before a capacity crowd of 15,833. The University of Akron ruined the Penguins' day with a last-second field goal by Dennis Heckman to give the Zips a 20-19 win.
Austintown family honoring loved one with lemonade stand to benefit Animal Welfare League
A family in Austintown is honoring a loved one by raising money for the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. It all started as an idea to honor their Aunt Mimi, who passed away unexpectedly in July at 47. The Kenyon family decided to donate the money made to AWL...
Hermitage Road closings for Monday's Buhl Day Parade
Some roads in Hermitage are closed this Labor Day for the annual Buhl Day Parade. The parade will start at the Hermitage Towne Plaza and travel west on East State Street in Hermitage to Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there it will travel north into Buhl Park. East State Street...
Shots fired at Canfield Fair, ten arrested
As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
10 people arrested after shots ring out at Canfield Fair, extra security added
As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
Flooding leaves parts of Boardman under water
Boardman township's administrator tells 21 News he will be asking the state for help after major flooding left parts of the township underwater Sunday. Jason Loree said there is major flooding throughout Boardman, and he's asking that people stay away from flooded areas and off the roads, as many have gathered to see the damage.
Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp
First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
Boardman businesses damaged by tornado, flooding, temporarily closed
A day after a devastating downpour and high winds, a California Avenue plaza was damaged after an EF0 tornado hit the the building Sunday, Sept. 4, damaging the roof. One of the business sites in the plaza, Tobacco Tavern location, was damaged after part of the roof was torn off by the tornado, which the National Weather Service is reporting was an EF0, which means the winds ranged from 65 to 85 mph.
National Weather Services confirms tornado hit Boardman
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Boardman at around 5:44 p.m. Sunday. Classified as an EF-Zero, the weakest level of a tornado, the tornado brought 80-mile-per-hour winds with a width of 15 yards and a path of 127 yards. Sunday's storms caused some structural...
10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
State Troopers looking for hit-skip driver that hit motorcyclist in Boardman
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-skip driver that injured a motorcyclist in Boardman. According to the release, the crash happened at the intersection of Market Street and McClurg Road around 11 a.m. Saturday. The motorcycle rider was driving north on Market Street when a car turned...
Khuanrudee claims medalist honors as YSU wins women's golf opener
Fifth-year senior Puthita Khuanrudee earned medalist honors to lead the Youngstown State women's golf team to a 28-stroke victory in the season-opening YSU Kickoff on Saturday at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The Penguins fired a single-round team score of 290 to finish 28 strokes in front of...
