Madison, WI

fox47.com

No. 6 Wisconsin closes out weekend with sweep of High Point

MADISON, Wis. -- The 6th ranked Badgers finished out the weekend with a sweep of High Point Sunday afternoon. Leading the way once again was sophomore Sarah Franklin with 14 kills, with Devyn Robinson right behind with 11. Badgers travel to Kentucky for a Top-25 showdown with the 16th ranked...
