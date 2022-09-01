Rock Falls Police Respond to Early Morning Disturbance, Rock Falls Man Charged with Home Invasion and Domestic Battery

Read full article on original website
One injured in shooting in Rock Island
Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent
Police investigate ‘serious’ 3 car crash at Jefferson and Winnebago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating the aftermath of a “serious” 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Winnebago Street and West Jefferson on Monday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wreckage from the three cars was scattered across the roadway. Police said the crash was “serious” and asked motorists to […]
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect who had keys to stolen vehicle spat in officer’s face
A 19-year-old Davenport man with keys to a stolen car faces a felony charge after police say he fought with officers then spat in an officer’s face. Shaheem McKnight faces a felony second-degree theft charge and a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations, court records say.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE SUNDAY 2pm: Bond set for man charged with cruelty to animals
A judge set bond Sunday for a Mendota man charged with felony cruel treatment of animals. 20-year old Lucas Ramey appeared before a judge Sunday. Bond was set for Ramey at $50,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply. Police went to a home Friday in the 500 block of Bucklin in La Salle about a suspicious dog death.
WSPY NEWS
Mendota man identified as victim in fatal crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Mendota man was killed in a crash at University Road and Route 30 near Shabbona Thursday evening. He was identified as William J. Morano. Police say that Morano was heading south on University Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign at...
MyStateline.com
Crash blocks traffic on East State Street
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle
An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
Car crashes into Machesney Park garage and into the Rock River
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver crashed into the garage of a home and then continued into the Rock River Sunday night. According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, firefighters were called to Ventura Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Officials said the driver was already out of the car when authorities arrived and was not […]
Rockford Scanner™: 65 Accidents in Winnebago County, in the last 72 hours…
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident, Vehicle Approx. 200 Feet Into The Cornfield
WIFR
Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police reported an officer-involved shooting Thursday night. Rockford Police held a news conference around 10:30 p.m. They said they responded to a domestic-related disturbance around 8:30 p.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of Linden Road. When police entered, they discovered a man with a gun. Investigators said the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery & Shooting Victim At A Busy Rockford Intersection
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Accused Of Strangling Puppy To Death
Sickening could be one way to describe an alleged animal cruelty case in La Salle. Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Bucklin Street late Friday afternoon about a suspicious dog death. Officers found a dead puppy wrapped in a garbage bag at the home. The female pup was about 4 months old and appeared to be a mix of German Shepard and Blue Healer.
superhits935.com
Rochelle man arrested on drug charges following vehicle chase with police
A Rochelle man was arrested on drug charges early yesterday morning following a vehicle chase with Ogle County Sheriff's Police on I-39. The incident began a short time before 1:30AM as the vehicle chase lasted about 10 miles between 22-year old Patrick Larson of Rochelle and the sheriff's deputy. Larson...
25newsnow.com
DEVELOPING: Residential explosion kills two in LaSalle
LASALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - LaSalle county sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home explosion that killed two people. According to a release on their official Facebook page, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on East Third Road in north rural LaSalle. The names of the two victims...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion
One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
ourquadcities.com
Man arrested after early morning Davenport police presence
A Bettendorf man was arrested early this morning on several misdemeanor charges after a heavy police presence at the intersection of Fourth and Harrison in Davenport. Logan Wesley Garrison, age 18, was arrested on charges including Criminal Mischief 5th Degree, two counts of Eluding, Failure to Display a Registration Plate and No Insurance. He was released on bond. No further information is available at this time.
walls102.com
Two killed in house explosion in LaSalle County
LASALLE – Two people are dead after a home exploded in rural LaSalle on Saturday. A neighbor called 911 around 11:30 AM to report the blast in the 3100 block of East Third Road. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene along with a life flight helicopter. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss confirmed two individuals died in the explosion, but their identities have not yet been released. There was no word on anyone being injured in the blast. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal, and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
