Rock Falls, IL

Freeport shows off some art in the park

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport’s Krape Park has turned into an art showcase for the past 15 years, and Sunday was no different. The Freeport Park District and Art Museum joined forces to put on “Art in the Park.” Festival goers got the chance to see works from local artist, as well as partake in […]
FREEPORT, IL
Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Machesney Park has extensive damage after a car crashed into it late Sunday evening. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the call off Ventura Boulevard to find the siding of a house demolished and a white Acura in the Rock River. Though the house suffered extensive damage, the driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived. They were not transported to the hospital.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois

Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
FREEPORT, IL
Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rock Falls, IL
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
LOVES PARK, IL
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property

A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
DALZELL, IL
UPDATE SUNDAY 2pm: Bond set for man charged with cruelty to animals

A judge set bond Sunday for a Mendota man charged with felony cruel treatment of animals. 20-year old Lucas Ramey appeared before a judge Sunday. Bond was set for Ramey at $50,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply. Police went to a home Friday in the 500 block of Bucklin in La Salle about a suspicious dog death.
MENDOTA, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Accident with injuries, Near Cherry Valley

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent

ROCKFORD, IL
One injured in shooting in Rock Island

Police in Rock Island need your help with a shooting and stolen car case. On Sunday, September 4, at approximately 10:40 a.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Eighth Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a red vehicle involved but officers were unable to locate a […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
One taken to hospital after Belvidere rollover

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked […]
BELVIDERE, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident, Vehicle Approx. 200 Feet Into The Cornfield

BOONE COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Storms Rolling Through The Area Today

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
ROCKFORD, IL
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion

Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural La Salle house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time and the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
PERU, IL
Couple’s small farm sustains their family

HENRY, Ill. — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to...
HENRY, IL

