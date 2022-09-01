Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Moderna Is Suing Pfizer and BioNTech Over Patent Misuse
Healthcare companies Moderna and Pfizer are going to head-to-head in court. Moderna has filed a lawsuit against fellow healthcare giant Pfizer over concerns regarding Moderna's patent on its coronavirus vaccine. Keep reading to find out how the companies got to this point. Article continues below advertisement. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna,...
The U.S. Car Market Isn't Crashing in a Hurry — Here's Why
U.S. economic indicators have been mixed. While the economy contracted in the first and second quarters of 2022, it still isn't in a recession. Housing and automotive have been two of the strongest economic sectors. However, the housing market has shown visible signs of a slowdown. This has left many asking whether a U.S. car market crash will follow next.
FTC Lawsuit Against Kochava Slams Abortion Geotargeting Data
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is targeting Idaho-based data broker Kochava for selling geolocation data that could be used to track people seeking abortion care, among other sensitive information. Article continues below advertisement. On Monday, Aug. 29, the FTC published a press release citing Kochava as tracking “people at reproductive...
