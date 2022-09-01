Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
Republican Governor Nominee Darrin Bailey Visited Rock Falls Saturday Evening, Blasts Pritzker’s Performance over 4 Years, Claims Any Hate on November Ballot was what the Governor Created
It was a soggy Saturday evening in Rock Falls, but a few dozen of the Whiteside County Republican faithful came to the Whiteside County Headquarters to meet and listen to the Republican Nominee for Governor, Darrin Bailey. When it came time for Bailey to speak to those in attendance, he...
rockrivercurrent.com
Winnebago County property values hit highest mark ever, and bigger tax bills could follow
ROCKFORD — The taxable value of property across Winnebago County has hit its highest mark on record, and rising values are contributing to bigger tax bills for most residents. The countywide equalized assessed value of property this year is more than $5.8 billion, nearly $3 million more than the...
spotonillinois.com
One inmate sentenced in Carroll County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Sept. 10
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Carroll County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
cbs2iowa.com
Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says
DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
nrgmediadixon.com
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey to Visit Rock Falls Saturday Evening
Illinois’ Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey will visit the newly opened Whiteside County Republican headquarters in the North Offices at Canal Plaza, 102 E Rock Falls Rd, Rock Falls, IL from 6pm to 8pm this Saturday, September 3. Catered by Triple P BBQ, the event is free and open to...
wmay.com
Illinois Man Pleads Guilty To Role In January 6th Capitol Attack
An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from his actions at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on January 6th, 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel of Ottawa faces up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced in December on charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Capsel was arrested three weeks after the attack on the Capitol.
superhits935.com
Parking stalls and sidewalks will be closed in downtown Rochelle this week
The City of Rochelle has announced that parking stalls and sidewalks will be closed starting on Tuesday in front of 318 through 322 Lincoln Highway for a building construction project. The area will be closed until September 30th. Additional parking is available in the public lot behind the building. The...
starvedrock.media
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
walls102.com
Electronics recycling event coming up in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – An opportunity to dispose of electronics in LaSalle County will be coming up in a couple of weeks. The county Environmental Services department will be holding the event at the LaSalle County Government Center on September 24th. Registration is required in advance, and will only be open to county residents only. There will also be a limit of two televisions per vehicle. To register, visit the Environmental Services page at the website lasallecounty.org.
starvedrock.media
Capsel pleads guilty to actions in January 6 protests
An Ottawa man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty Friday in Federal Court in Washington. 29-year old Matthew Capsel pled guilty to a new charge of civil disorder for his actions at the January 6 Capitol protests. At that time, Capsel admits to pushing members of the National Guard of the District of Columbia. According to court documents, Capsel could face prison time up to 5 years in prison and a supervised release of up to three years. All other charges will be dropped.
starvedrock.media
New Era Begins With Streator Police Department
There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin was officially sworn in Thursday as Streator's new police chief. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
Riding, drinking beer to support combat veterans
LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A group hit the road Saturday morning, dodging the raindrops, to raise money for a special retreat for combat veterans. “Beer for the Brave” started out at Lena Brewing Company, 9416 W Wagner Rd., in the morning. “It’s Labor Day weekend, I get to ride with my brothers,” said Marine Corps […]
NBC Chicago
Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery
A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business. The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road. Police said two men fled from the...
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois
Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
WIFR
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bettendorf suspect, banned from casino, tries to use fake $100 bill
A 37-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a casino after he was banned from there last year. Mark Hampton faces a charge of forgery, court records say. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hampton entered the Isle Casino, 1777...
House explosion in rural northern Illinois kills 2 people
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion about 80 miles from of Chicago
starvedrock.media
UPDATE SUNDAY 2pm: Bond set for man charged with cruelty to animals
A judge set bond Sunday for a Mendota man charged with felony cruel treatment of animals. 20-year old Lucas Ramey appeared before a judge Sunday. Bond was set for Ramey at $50,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply. Police went to a home Friday in the 500 block of Bucklin in La Salle about a suspicious dog death.
MyStateline.com
Crash blocks traffic on East State Street
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
fox32chicago.com
3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
