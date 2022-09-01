Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property
A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Dixon Sending Out Bid Requests for Infrastructure Work at Gateway to Begin This Fall
Lee County Industrial Development Association Director Kevin Marx recently told the Lee County Board that things may look rather quiet at the Dixon Gateway Development area, but in reality, it is not. Marx said the city is now sending out bid requests for the installation of infrastructure at the site...
MyStateline.com
Crash blocks traffic on East State Street
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
Car crashes into Machesney Park garage and into the Rock River
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver crashed into the garage of a home and then continued into the Rock River Sunday night. According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department, firefighters were called to Ventura Boulevard just before 9 p.m. Officials said the driver was already out of the car when authorities arrived and was not […]
NBC Chicago
Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery
A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business. The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road. Police said two men fled from the...
KWQC
Juvenile pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fulton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile pedestrian was injured Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Fulton. At 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 10th Avenue and 12th Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, police said in a media release. The juvenile was...
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois
Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
WIFR
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
nrgmediadixon.com
Republican Governor Nominee Darrin Bailey Visited Rock Falls Saturday Evening, Blasts Pritzker’s Performance over 4 Years, Claims Any Hate on November Ballot was what the Governor Created
It was a soggy Saturday evening in Rock Falls, but a few dozen of the Whiteside County Republican faithful came to the Whiteside County Headquarters to meet and listen to the Republican Nominee for Governor, Darrin Bailey. When it came time for Bailey to speak to those in attendance, he...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE SUNDAY 2pm: Bond set for man charged with cruelty to animals
A judge set bond Sunday for a Mendota man charged with felony cruel treatment of animals. 20-year old Lucas Ramey appeared before a judge Sunday. Bond was set for Ramey at $50,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply. Police went to a home Friday in the 500 block of Bucklin in La Salle about a suspicious dog death.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion
One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
Rockford mayor responds to fatal officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on the city’s far-south side Thursday will take time. The mayor said immediately after learning of the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd asked the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force to investigate the actions of those involved. “As […]
House Explosion in Rural Northern Illinois Kills 2 People
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside La Salle, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. LaSalle County...
walls102.com
Electronics recycling event coming up in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – An opportunity to dispose of electronics in LaSalle County will be coming up in a couple of weeks. The county Environmental Services department will be holding the event at the LaSalle County Government Center on September 24th. Registration is required in advance, and will only be open to county residents only. There will also be a limit of two televisions per vehicle. To register, visit the Environmental Services page at the website lasallecounty.org.
Riding, drinking beer to support combat veterans
LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A group hit the road Saturday morning, dodging the raindrops, to raise money for a special retreat for combat veterans. “Beer for the Brave” started out at Lena Brewing Company, 9416 W Wagner Rd., in the morning. “It’s Labor Day weekend, I get to ride with my brothers,” said Marine Corps […]
1470 WMBD
House explodes in LaSalle County, two confirmed dead
PERU, Ill. — Two people are dead after a house exploded this weekend in northern LaSalle County, Illinois, according to local authorities. A post on the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says multiple local, state and federal agencies are now investigating, including the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the ATF.
Businesses struggle to survive in downtown Rockford ‘ghost town’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Business owners say foot traffic in downtown Rockford is nearly non-existent and making their survival impossible. “It’s at the point where a lot of us are considering closing,” said Evangelina Jimenez, owner of Indigo, an eyelash and nail salon, at 333 E State Street. “Or, switching the circumstances of our business, […]
rockfordscanner.com
Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident, Vehicle Approx. 200 Feet Into The Cornfield
