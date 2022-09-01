ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

starvedrock.media

Dalzell man found Sunday on restricted State property

A hunter got lost and was hunted down Sunday by area EMS. About 1pm, 36-year old Craig Arbet of Dalzell called help when he didn't recognize his surroundings. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said Arbet was on former Lonestar property donated to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. It...
DALZELL, IL
MyStateline.com

Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Aurora Police Search For Offender in Armed Robbery

A large police presence scales an area in Aurora, as authorities investigate an armed robbery at a local business. The Aurora Police Department said on Facebook that the robbery took place around 8:46 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of North Eola Road. Police said two men fled from the...
AURORA, IL
KWQC

Juvenile pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fulton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile pedestrian was injured Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle in Fulton. At 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 10th Avenue and 12th Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, police said in a media release. The juvenile was...
FULTON, IL
Travel Maven

Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in Illinois

Illinois has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Prairie State. The Silver Creek and Stephenson Railroad is a family-friendly destination that features Illinois' industrial history. Here you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, ride in the cab with the train engineer, and receive an in-depth tour of a historic museum. Keep reading to learn more about this immersive experience that will take you back in time in the best way possible.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
LOVES PARK, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Republican Governor Nominee Darrin Bailey Visited Rock Falls Saturday Evening, Blasts Pritzker’s Performance over 4 Years, Claims Any Hate on November Ballot was what the Governor Created

It was a soggy Saturday evening in Rock Falls, but a few dozen of the Whiteside County Republican faithful came to the Whiteside County Headquarters to meet and listen to the Republican Nominee for Governor, Darrin Bailey. When it came time for Bailey to speak to those in attendance, he...
ROCK FALLS, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE SUNDAY 2pm: Bond set for man charged with cruelty to animals

A judge set bond Sunday for a Mendota man charged with felony cruel treatment of animals. 20-year old Lucas Ramey appeared before a judge Sunday. Bond was set for Ramey at $50,000 bond with ten percent needed to apply. Police went to a home Friday in the 500 block of Bucklin in La Salle about a suspicious dog death.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicles Stolen In Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion

One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford mayor responds to fatal officer-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said the investigation of a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on the city’s far-south side Thursday will take time. The mayor said immediately after learning of the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd asked the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force to investigate the actions of those involved. “As […]
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Electronics recycling event coming up in LaSalle County

OTTAWA – An opportunity to dispose of electronics in LaSalle County will be coming up in a couple of weeks. The county Environmental Services department will be holding the event at the LaSalle County Government Center on September 24th. Registration is required in advance, and will only be open to county residents only. There will also be a limit of two televisions per vehicle. To register, visit the Environmental Services page at the website lasallecounty.org.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Riding, drinking beer to support combat veterans

LENA, Ill. (WTVO) — A group hit the road Saturday morning, dodging the raindrops, to raise money for a special retreat for combat veterans. “Beer for the Brave” started out at Lena Brewing Company, 9416 W Wagner Rd., in the morning. “It’s Labor Day weekend, I get to ride with my brothers,” said Marine Corps […]
LENA, IL
1470 WMBD

House explodes in LaSalle County, two confirmed dead

PERU, Ill. — Two people are dead after a house exploded this weekend in northern LaSalle County, Illinois, according to local authorities. A post on the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says multiple local, state and federal agencies are now investigating, including the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the ATF.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident, Vehicle Approx. 200 Feet Into The Cornfield

BOONE COUNTY, IL

