FOX 21 Online
Hundreds of People Come out to Celebrate at the Pride Parade
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Hundreds of people lined Tower Avenue in Superior for the annual Duluth-Superior Pride Parade. Groups and organizations marched in solidarity on Sunday alongside the LGBTQ+ community. Showing their support by waving flags, dancing, and giving everyone a chance to show off their individuality however they see fit.
FOX 21 Online
2nd Annual “Ride For Cameron” Fundraiser
STURGEON LAKE, Minn. — The 2nd Annual “Ride for Cameron” fundraiser took place this weekend raising about $1,000 for Life Source. A group all terrain vehicle ride took place in Sturgeon Lake to celebrate the life of a young boy named Cameron. The fundraiser is in honor...
wpr.org
Police to notify Superior School District of encounters with students under new Handle with Care program
As students return to school, law enforcement will now notify the Superior School District when they’ve responded to an emergency involving a student or the child’s family under a new program. Over the summer, the district worked with local law enforcement agencies to set up a process for...
FOX 21 Online
Annual Pride Fest Comes Back to Bayfront Festival Park
DULUTH, Minn.– “Happy Pride,” Valerie Langer, who is celebrating her first year at pride, said. Bayfront Festival Park was packed with live music, good vibes, and thousands of smiling faces for the 36th annual Pride festival. For first time Pride festival goer Valerie Langer, this event showed...
FOX 21 Online
‘Water is Life’ Festival Makes its Way to Bayfront
DULUTH, Minn.– “We wanted to have just a full throated, full hearted celebration of clean water, sustainability, and looking towards caring for our planet for future generations,” artistic director and performer at the ‘Water is Life Festival’, David Huckfelt, said. Northlanders made their way back...
FOX 21 Online
People Come to Cloquet To Enjoy Labor Day Car Show
CLOQUET, Minn. – A wide array of activities were part of Cloquet’s Labor Day festivities. One of them was the annual car show that gave people a chance to see cars from a time when not every one of them looked alike!. This year featured every make, style...
FOX 21 Online
Marcus Duluth Cinema Celebrates National Movie Day
DULUTH, Minn.– It was “National Cinema Day” across the nation, which meant movie tickets were only three dollars all day Saturday. For the first year ever the Marcus Duluth cinema joined in on the national trend. Tickets were selling out the door as locals swarmed in like flies to see the big screen, for a small price.
cbs3duluth.com
No one injured in Superior garage fire
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Superior Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1920 Baxter Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage completely engulfed. According to officials, crews were on scene for nearly three hours working to contain...
FOX 21 Online
“The Cedar House” Available for Rent Above The Cedar Lounge
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– As part of Earth Rider’s Cedar Lounge, owners are now offering a place for people to stay the night. The upper portion is now a three bedroom, furnished space available to rent on VRBO. This offers locals, and tourists, a unique way to experience downtown Superior...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
Duluth Kitten With Heart Condition Just Wants A Home For His Remaining Days
Talk about a story that pulls at your heartstrings. We talk with Nicole from Animal Allies each week and feature a pet of the week. It's not very often that we feature a puppy or a kitten because they usually get adopted quickly. This cute kitten though has some special needs.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Sept. 2, 2022
Russell Alex Basley, 26, Bayfield, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine. Steven Anthony Mickle, 28, Cloquet, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 90 days jail, $518 court costs. Jeffrey Scott Rantala Jr., 39, 1207 N. 13th St., Superior, two counts operating...
cbs3duluth.com
Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Duluth Minnesota Concert Review
Like many people, going to concerts and experiencing live music is one of my favorite things to do. Last night Duluth's Amsoil Arena and a massive crowd in attendance was rocked by some really talented musicians. REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy were the line-up for the evening and to me,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Man Arrested After Burglary At Business In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A 36 year-old Duluth man was arrested after being involved in a burglary in downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on West Superior Street. When police arrived, witnesses told them...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
FOX 21 Online
Rip Current Warning In Effect For Park Point Beaches
DULUTH, Minn. –The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday but could be extended. The fire department urges people to stay out of the...
