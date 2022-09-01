Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Crews continue search for missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue team is continuing its search for a missing paddleboarder at Frenchman Lake. On Sunday, the Plumas County SAR searched the water surrounding the point the person was last seen but was able to locate them. Crews returned Monday morning to...
Plumas County News
Plumas residents should plan for a countywide power outage on Labor Day
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns reached out to Plumas News to alert residents of the potential for a countywide power outage on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Sheriff Johns said that he had been alerted by PG&E that Plumas would be one of 10 counties impacted if the power grid reaches capacity. No time for the outage was given.
How California firefighters battle extreme heat on top of fires
JAMESTOWN, Calif. — Under the searing heat of the sun in Jamestown, firefighter Paul Herman finally gets a break in the middle of a 24-hour shift. Herman has spent nine years as a firefighter for Cal Fire in Butte County and says the key to battling these conditions is staying hydrated.
Plumas County News
Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories
The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville's mayor shuts down comments on his Facebook page, claiming harassment
OROVILLE, Calif. - The mayor of Oroville says people are obsessively harassing him on social media so he disabled comments on his public Facebook page. Mayor Chuck Reynolds told Action News Now, "Social media-- it can be a very positive tool or it can be used as a weapon." In...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - September 2, 2022.
The boat ramp at the Lime Saddle recreation area closed Aug. 29 as lake elevations fell below safe launching levels. The Lime Saddle Marina will remain open and shuttle service to moored boats is available from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. The Bidwell Canyon, Spillway, and Loafer Point boat ramps are open 24-hours/day, including over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Bidwell Canyon Marina will be open from 8:30 am. to 8 p.m. with shuttle service available during that time.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they are making good progress getting the commercial structure fire on Arbol Avenue and Olive Highway knocked down on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that the commercial building is partially involved with the majority of the fire coming from...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man arrested for hate crime after spraying 'Orbeez' inside Chico business
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Monday morning on hate crime and battery charges after an incident at a downtown business. Police arrested 20-year-old Joaquin Morton just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Morton went into a business in the 100 block of Main Street and made a derogatory statement regarding the sexual orientation of the people inside the business.
actionnewsnow.com
16-year-old arrested for early morning stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for an early morning stabbing Monday. The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Eaton Village Apartments on Penzance Avenue near Eaton Road in north Chico. Chico police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries. The CHP tracked down the 16-year-old suspect...
actionnewsnow.com
Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody
CHICO, Calif. - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department says that one suspect is in custody. The suspect is 16-years-old, and people who knew him reached out and talked him into surrendering to the police. The teen was taken into custody without incident at around 4:31 p.m. on...
actionnewsnow.com
Structure fire in Thermalito damages homes
THERMALITO, Calif. - A fire was reported in the Thermalito area near Oroville just before 6:30 Friday evening. It is called the Tehama Fire because it started in the 1400 block of Tehama Avenue in Thermalito. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, two structures were damaged and some vehicles...
Plumas County News
Passerby spots fire, averts possible disaster for Quincy neighborhood
At approximately 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a call came in for a possible structure structure fire on Bell Lane in East Quincy. Quincy Fire Chief Robbie Cassou said that thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, the fire was stopped before it could spread into an adjacent development. “The...
abc10.com
16-year-old turns himself in after 5 shot at Chico house party
CHICO, Calif. — A teen is now in custody after five people were shot at a Chico house party early Saturday morning. According to a news release, officers were on W. 5th Street and Cedar Street around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Dispatch then received several calls about people being shot near that location.
theorion.com
House party shooting leaves two Wildcats wounded
Two Chico State students were among five shot early Saturday morning at a house party southwest of campus around the 1500 block of West 5th Street and Cedar Street. Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:45 a.m. after multiple 911 calls and found five gunshot victims. They were rushed to the hospital by ambulances and are expected to survive, according to Chico Police Department.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Chico Sunday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Chico at about 5:33 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange St. for a reported stabbing. They were able to contact the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead
Today saw some “relief” from the heat as many places sat 5-10 degrees below temperatures recorded yesterday. However, even with “cooler” weather, many areas topped off around the 100 degree mark. This “heat relief” comes to an end today. Tonight the pattern begins to shift with lows bottoming out a little warmer than what was seen this morning with many areas in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A north breeze is expected to develop this evening, pulling the smoke from the fires in Siskiyou county into the valley, degrading our air quality.
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
Plumas County News
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road
Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
actionnewsnow.com
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico
Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
