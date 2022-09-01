Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger offers his opinion on which Steelers QB should be the Week 1 starter
Ben Roethlisberger has an opinion on who should be his heir apparent as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has yet to announce a starting quarterback for the Steelers' season-opener against the Bengals, but the expectation is that Mitchell Trubisky will get the starting nod over rookie Kenny Pickett.
CBS Sports
Saints' Trevor Penning: Could return in November
Penning (toe) has a chance to be return to practice by early November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After being placed on injured reserve Thursday, there was some concern that Penning would miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign, but the Saints received good news Monday. The offensive lineman could return in November, providing the team an extra boost down the stretch. It's hard to predict so far out in advance, but New Orleans has to be satisfied that 2022 isn't expected to be a complete loss for their first-rounder.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Mario Edwards: Signs with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Edwards to their practice squad Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Edwards recorded 25 tackles and six sacks across 27 appearances during two seasons in Chicago but was let go ahead of Tuesday's initial 53-man roster deadline. The veteran defensive end will look to work his way back to NFL action through the Jaguars' practice squad.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Good for Week 1
Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Taylor (back) is "good to go" for Week 1, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Taylor will be available as Daniel Jones' backup during Sunday's road season-opener against the Titans. The veteran suffered a back injury during the Giants' preseason contest against the Jets, but he's managed to avoid a long-term issue. It remains to be seen whether Taylor will practice in full Wednesday, but in any case he appears on track for Sunday.
CBS Sports
Zonovan Knight: Waived by the Jets
The Jets waived Knight on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Knight signed with the Jets in May as an undrafted free agent out of NC State, where he rushed 140 times for 753 yards and three scores during his final collegiate campaign. He impressed during training camp and rushed 15 times for 53 yards across three preseason contests. Knight initially made the team's 53-man roster, but he's been waived to make room for the Jets to re-sign veteran offensive lineman Conor McDermott.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Retreats to bench
Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds. Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays designated Wisler for assignment Monday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Wisler was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday following a one month absence with a neck strain, but he will no longer have a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster after being DFA'd Monday. The reliever has produced a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 44 innings in 39 appearances with Tampa Bay this season. Wisler will likely get claimed off waivers by a contender in need of an additional bullpen arm.
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Sheds non-contact jersey
Poyer (elbow) fully participated in Sunday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Poyer hyperextended his elbow during a practice at the beginning of August and missed all of the Bills' preseason games, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into the regular season. The veteran safety and his coach have both expressed confidence in his availability for Thursday's season-opening game, so all signs point to Poyer suiting up against the Rams.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Still recovering from injury
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Ojulari (calf) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. Ojulari has been considered day-to-day with a calf issue since the last week in August, so this news doesn't give much clarity regarding the 2021 second-rounder's injury status for Week 1 against the Titans. Expect the Giants to provide more insight on that front once the team's first practice/injury report is posted this week.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Return getting close
Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Thibodeaux (knee) is considered day-to-day, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft sustained a sprained MCL during the team's second preseason contest against the Bengals, putting his status for Week 1 against the Titans up in the air. Thibodeaux's timetable for a return to game action was previously set at 3-to-4 weeks, and New York's first exhibition on September 11 marks exactly three weeks since the injury transpired. Expect to hear more regarding the 21-year-old's medical status throughout the week, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the team proceeds cautiously with their young pass rusher.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting: Loses positional battle
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Jamel Dean is expected to start over Murphy-Bunting for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Throughout training camp, Murphy-Bunting and Dean competed for a starting role opposite of fellow cornerback Carlton Davis. The 2019 second-rounder is still expected to receive rotational snaps in the team's secondary, but he could see an uptick in usage if Dean struggles early on. In 41 career games played, Murphy-Bunting accumulated 157 tackles and four interceptions in that span.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers raves about Packers rookie Christian Watson: 'He's a different type of receiver than we've had'
There's always a rookie gem when it comes to fantasy football, particularly at receiver. Ja'Marr Chase, for example, thrilled the fantasy football owners who drafted him last year after he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens seems to be the popular choice among fantasy football players to possibly fall in Chase's footsteps, while others feel that fellow second-round pick Skyy Moore will find a quick rapport with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Chance to play Week 1
The Colts Leonard (back) progresses during practice this week before making a decision about his status for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Leonard plans to practice Wednesday through Friday and will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday. There's a chance he...
CBS Sports
LSU DL Maason Smith to miss season after injuring knee while celebrating vs. Florida State, per reports
LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL he suffered during the Tigers' season-opening 24-23 loss to Florida State Sunday night, according to multiple reports. Smith, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound defensive lineman from Terrebonne High School in Houma, Louisiana, injured his knee while celebrating a stop during the first defensive drive of the game and did not return.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas to move up as Utah, Oregon drop in top 25 polls
The first regular-season 2022 college football rankings won't be released on Sunday like usual even though Week 1 has already provided enough thrills to know there will be some shake-ups coming in the AP Top 25 poll. The rankings are delayed until Tuesday because still have two games left -- LSU and Florida State on Sunday, Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday -- before Week 1 concludes. And while that may be the case, it's no reason to wait with our weekly check-in on how Saturday's results will impact the reshuffled college football rankings.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Monday
Suarez isn't in the lineup Monday against the White Sox. Suarez recorded hits in five of the last six games and hit .296 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs over that stretch. Jake Lamb will take his place at the hot corner and bat ninth Monday.
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
Reporter: Chase Elliott was refusing to go to care center
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into turn 1 of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Rehab assignment on tap
Pasquantino (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Pasquantino hit on the field prior to Friday's matchup against Detroit and will return to game action in the minors a day later. Assuming he feels good after playing at the Triple-A level, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return from the injured list early next week.
