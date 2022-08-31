Read full article on original website
newcivilengineer.com
Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier
This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
WCVB
Massachusetts family holds snow cone fundraiser for Ukrainian family they took in
DOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts family is raising money for a mother and daughter from Ukraine, who they welcomed into their home about two weeks ago. On Sunday, the family in Dover held a snow cone fundraiser to help their Ukrainian family friends get on their feet. Alisa Kapinos...
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted Hotel
(Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi) (TAUNTON, MA) If you're looking for a way to get into the spooky spirit of the season, mark your calendars for the Psychic Fair & Bazaar hosted at a haunted hotel on Sunday, September 25th!
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
whdh.com
A unique collection in Taunton shows off the art, history of beer cans
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man in Taunton has brewed up a unique collection over the years. Kevin Johnson started collecting beer cans as a hobby when he was 14 years old and hasn’t stopped since. His collection grew into the Beer Can Museum and Hall of Fame, a...
GoLocalProv
“Support the Arts By Drinking Beer” - Mega Beer Fest in Northern RI
The Stadium Theatre is hosting its 8th Annual Beer Fest on Thursday, September 29. “A flavorful fund-raiser to support the Stadium Theatre. Attendees will receive a complimentary Stadium glass and will enjoy live music! All of this is included with the price of admission,” said the announcement. More than twenty breweries, vineyards and restaurants are participating.
Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator
SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
September Fun Events on the SouthCoast
Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m.
independentri.com
Theater Roundup: PPAC launches season with powerful look at iconic pop star
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For an actor who writes on his website, “My main frequency is joy,” it’s ironic that Garrett Turner’s Broadway debut was as a character named Anger. Now he is cast as Ike Turner, the abusive husband of Tina Turner, in “Tina: The...
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pain endures for family of Henry
An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who spends his days giving to community hits on $4,000,000 instant game ticket
If you believe in karma, this story may just be for you as a man who spends his days giving back to his community is now a millionaire. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Richard Bonanno has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Mayhem” $10 instant ticket game.
ecori.org
Shellfish Farming Industry in R.I. has ‘Enormous’ Opportunity for Growth
NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. — The sound of thousands of mussels moving on conveyor belts and clanking through sorting machines almost drowned out Greg Silkes as he tried to explain how the shellfish get from the ocean, through the processing plant, to plates around North America. Silkes is the general...
fallriverreporter.com
Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center
MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
Building collapses amid heavy rain in Providence
Surrounding roadways and intersections are closed, according to a Providence police. People are asked to avoid the area of Peace Street if possible.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
