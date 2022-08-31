ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newcivilengineer.com

Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier

This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wales, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Westport, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Westport, MA
Lifestyle
City
Dartmouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
FUN 107

This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience

Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
FALMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

“Support the Arts By Drinking Beer” - Mega Beer Fest in Northern RI

The Stadium Theatre is hosting its 8th Annual Beer Fest on Thursday, September 29. “A flavorful fund-raiser to support the Stadium Theatre. Attendees will receive a complimentary Stadium glass and will enjoy live music! All of this is included with the price of admission,” said the announcement. More than twenty breweries, vineyards and restaurants are participating.
WOONSOCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Fishermen#Localevent#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Festival#Buzzards Bay Brewing#Buzzards Bay Coalition#Wfa
MassLive.com

Springfield Plaza sold to trampoline park operator

SPRINGFIELD — The Fall River-based owners of Fun City indoor trampoline parks bought Springfield Plaza last week and plan to open a trampoline attractions vacant space there — despite rival Bounce Trampoline Sports already existing on neighboring property. Ethan Zhang of Fun City said he is not concerned...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

September Fun Events on the SouthCoast

Around the SouthCoast, September is still warm and summerish, and a perfect time of year to celebrate the end of the sunny season, with everything from live outdoor concerts to food truck feasts. Check out a sampling of events I've selected, starting Friday, September 2, with a free outdoor concert...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m. 
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Pain endures for family of Henry

An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
EDGARTOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Middletown and Fall River company awarded multi-million-dollar contract to support Naval Undersea Warfare Center

MIDDLETOWN, R.I./Fall River, MA — MIKEL, a defense company in Middletown and Fall River announced that the Naval Sea Systems Command has awarded them a five-year, multi-million-dollar contract to support the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport, Rhode Island. This award extends...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy