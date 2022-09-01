ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Art of reinvention: Is ex-Detroit sushi chef art's next big thing?

There are no mistakes in Detroit artist Mike Han's work. His thick, bold strokes, often made with a type of calligraphy paint and inspired by a mix of Korean calligraphy and street art, unfold organically on every wall or canvas he paints. He doesn't even sketch his paintings or murals first. He just paints.
Detroit Jazz Festival returns in-person, drawing thousands to the 'mecca for jazz'

Detroit — Jazz fans from all across the country converged Friday night at Hart Plaza on the city's riverfront for the first in-person Detroit Jazz Festival since 2019. The cement steps in front of the stage were already packed before the first act — Dr. Valade's Brass Band featuring Shannon Powell — even stepped on stage. By the end of their show, the crowd was on their feet, dancing and singing along.
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades

The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
SUV driver on the run after ramming Detroit police cars, drawing fire

Detroit — Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV who drew police fire late Sunday for allegedly ramming police cars and trying to run down officers before fleeing in the stolen vehicle. The incident started at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday when a Detroit undercover officer spotted...
Scoreless draw extends DCFC's home winless streak to 7

DCFC (11-10-6) dominated time of possession (62%), had 11 shots with seven on net and completed nearly twice as many passes as its opponent, but couldn't ripple the twine in what was another frustrating result for Le Rouge in the midst of a playoff push. With the draw, DCFC extended...
Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3

Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
Michigan labor activists hope to sustain hard-fought gains as challenges loom

Labor Day holds added significance this year for Michigan workers who are riding the wave of a resurgent U.S. union movement. The movement — fueled by a hot labor market and workers who were emboldened to demand better working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic — has achieved landmark organizing victories at some of the country's largest employers and spurred labor actions resulting in increased pay and benefits for workers.
Eastern Michigan University faculty union to take strike vote Tuesday

Eastern Michigan University's faculty union will hold a strike vote Tuesday following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the administration, the union said Sunday. If union members vote to authorize a strike Tuesday, work stoppage can begin as early as Wednesday, according to an EMU-AAUP press release Sunday. The next bargaining session...
Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters

Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity

Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Western Michigan

Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's season-opening 35-13 victory over Western Michigan. Improving the pass rush was a primary goal for Michigan State in the offseason as they revamped the defensive line coaching and brought in another handful of transfers. If what went down on Friday night is any indication of what’s to come, those moves turned out to be monumental.
EAST LANSING, MI

