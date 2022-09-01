Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Art of reinvention: Is ex-Detroit sushi chef art's next big thing?
There are no mistakes in Detroit artist Mike Han's work. His thick, bold strokes, often made with a type of calligraphy paint and inspired by a mix of Korean calligraphy and street art, unfold organically on every wall or canvas he paints. He doesn't even sketch his paintings or murals first. He just paints.
Detroit Jazz Festival returns in-person, drawing thousands to the 'mecca for jazz'
Detroit — Jazz fans from all across the country converged Friday night at Hart Plaza on the city's riverfront for the first in-person Detroit Jazz Festival since 2019. The cement steps in front of the stage were already packed before the first act — Dr. Valade's Brass Band featuring Shannon Powell — even stepped on stage. By the end of their show, the crowd was on their feet, dancing and singing along.
Specs Howard, disc jockey and founder of influential broadcasting school, dies at 96
Specs Howard, a disc jockey and founder of an influential Metro Detroit broadcasting school, died early Saturday. He was 96. "Dad will be remembered the most for the combination of his heart and his mind," Howard's daughter, Alisa Zee, said Saturday. "He was a brilliant mind with a heart as big as Texas."
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades
The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
Bankole Thompson: Duggan must find solutions for Detroit's violence epidemic
The uncontrolled violent crime in Detroit right now requires Mayor Mike Duggan to show that he has a serious crime-fighting strategy to keep Detroiters safe by ending the mass killings taking place in the city almost every week or weekend. Whatever plan the mayor and Police Chief James White currently...
Promising 16-year-old's life cut short after encountering 'evil,' Detroit mother writes
Detroit — Ja’Miyah Lawrence "came across evil" when she was gunned down last week by a 19-year-old man on an alleged shooting rampage, the victim's mother said on an online tribute. Lawrence was one of three people killed during an Aug. 28 shooting spree on Detroit's west side...
SUV driver on the run after ramming Detroit police cars, drawing fire
Detroit — Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV who drew police fire late Sunday for allegedly ramming police cars and trying to run down officers before fleeing in the stolen vehicle. The incident started at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday when a Detroit undercover officer spotted...
'We are Team O': Oxford Wildcats pay tribute to fallen classmates in spirited return
Oxford — As the sun was setting Friday on Wildcats Stadium on this picture-perfect late summer evening, something else had arisen, something not seen much around this northern Oakland County town over the nine months since that awful day when everything changed. Yes, there were more tears, lots of...
Scoreless draw extends DCFC's home winless streak to 7
DCFC (11-10-6) dominated time of possession (62%), had 11 shots with seven on net and completed nearly twice as many passes as its opponent, but couldn't ripple the twine in what was another frustrating result for Le Rouge in the midst of a playoff push. With the draw, DCFC extended...
Prep football notes: Desman Stephens helps Clarkston land Justin Pintar first victory
It would be safe to say Justin Pintar will long remember his first win as a head coach, since Clarkston earned him that 62-56 victory over Southfield A&T on Thursday night in the home opener with the teams combining for 118 points and more than 1,200 total yards of offense.
Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3
Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
Michigan labor activists hope to sustain hard-fought gains as challenges loom
Labor Day holds added significance this year for Michigan workers who are riding the wave of a resurgent U.S. union movement. The movement — fueled by a hot labor market and workers who were emboldened to demand better working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic — has achieved landmark organizing victories at some of the country's largest employers and spurred labor actions resulting in increased pay and benefits for workers.
Eastern Michigan University faculty union to take strike vote Tuesday
Eastern Michigan University's faculty union will hold a strike vote Tuesday following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the administration, the union said Sunday. If union members vote to authorize a strike Tuesday, work stoppage can begin as early as Wednesday, according to an EMU-AAUP press release Sunday. The next bargaining session...
UM's Cade McNamara puzzled by Jim Harbaugh's rotating quarterbacks approach
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterbacks are alternating starts for at least the first two weeks of the season, and that’s something returning starter Cade McNamara didn’t see coming. McNamara started Michigan’s 51-7 season-opening rout of Colorado State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, and next week in a...
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: Cade McNamara had 'really solid game' against Colorado State
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t yet come across as annoyed by questions regarding the quarterback situation with returning starter Cade McNamara competing with J.J. McCarthy, the freshman backup last season, but he did rely on one of his old standbys while responding to a question at his weekly news conference.
Paul: PGA Tour's changes will impact Rocket Mortgage Classic, but for better or worse?
Detroit — Times, they are a-changin' in the world of golf. And the folks at Detroit's first and only PGA Tour stop, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, are paying very close attention, even if they aren't ready to declare the seismic alterations a good thing or a bad thing for the annual tournament stop at Detroit Golf Club.
Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters
Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity
Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
Michigan State football: Three things we learned against Western Michigan
Three takeaways from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News following Michigan State's season-opening 35-13 victory over Western Michigan. Improving the pass rush was a primary goal for Michigan State in the offseason as they revamped the defensive line coaching and brought in another handful of transfers. If what went down on Friday night is any indication of what’s to come, those moves turned out to be monumental.
