Read full article on original website
jerry yax
4d ago
the bystander video was already said to have not been good enough to tell what he had in his hands so just more Bad propaganda
Reply
4
Jeff
4d ago
How they know if he was experiencing a mental health crisis? Did he tell them that after he died? So you really don't know! Your guessing!
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Victims identified in St. Paul triple homicide
Three people were shot dead and two were wounded on the east side of St. Paul Sunday afternoon, with police saying the crime scene is complex
Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.The shooting is under investigation.
Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake
A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man with knife arrested after threats at M Health Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS -- A scary situation at a Twin Cities hospital ended peacefully.The incident happened at M Health Fairview at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis Thursday evening. Police say a man with a knife was threatening staff and security in a hospital room. Officers say they were able to talk the man out of the room and take a large knife away from him.Police say he's getting the help he needs at Hennepin Healthcare on a mental health hold.A Fairview representative released a short statement, thanking staff, security teams and Minneapolis police for handling the situation safely and quickly.Mental Health ResourcesIf you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.
Charges: Minneapolis woman accidentally fatally shot boyfriend during argument
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged with allegedly accidentally fatally shooting her boyfriend during an argument.Janice Hawkins-Green is charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting on Monday, which marked the 60th homicide in Minneapolis this year. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded around noon to the shooting on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. Hawkins-Green allegedly called police after accidentally shooting her boyfriend in the stomach during an argument. She said she was handing the gun to him when it went off. The victim's mother and 15-year-old daughter were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, the complaint said.The victim, a man in his 30s, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Hawkins-Green is in custody.
Man detained after barricading himself inside Minneapolis hospital room
MINNEAPOLIS — A man was hospitalized for a mental evaluation on Thursday night after Minneapolis Police said he held himself up in a Fairview Riverside hospital room while threatening staff and security. According to a statement, police said the man threatened to harm officers with the city's 1st precinct...
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Court finds probable cause against defendant in Apple River stabbing case
(KSTP) – A preliminary hearing was held in St. Croix County Court on Friday for 52-year-old Nicolae Miu. Court officials have determined there is probable cause Miu, who is accused of stabbing multiple people on the Apple River on July 30, committed a felony, meaning the case can head to trial if needed.
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Hennepin County Attorney candidate envisions big changes
Reforms on policing, substance abuse, and juvenile detention are top of the list for Hennepin County Attorney candidate Mary Moriarty. This fall, the former chief public defender of Hennepin County is running for Minnesota’s largest public law office, having advanced past the primary in August. Moriarity was among six...
Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Something has to be done": Neighbors voice crime concerns after Bde Maka Ska stabbing
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The other man has been taken into custody."It was a horrific scene, it was very terrible," John Williams of Minneapolis said after witnessing the incident.Residents who lived nearby said it was alarming to hear of a stabbing in broad daylight....
ccxmedia.org
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Crystal house explosion caused by man attempting to extract marijuana oil, search warrant says
CRYSTAL, Minn — The explosion over the weekend was loud. "It shook the house. I was inside the kitchen and it shook," said neighbor Dennis Wauerflein. It blew the front door right off a small house, tucked into Perry Street in Crystal. And as neighbors gathered, they speculated whether...
Charges: Infant kidnapped during visitation at Shakopee government center
Zenitra Zaphorah Forester. Source: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Kidnapping charges were filed Wednesday against a 24-year-old woman accused of grabbing her infant son and running away during a scheduled visit at a county government center in Shakopee on Tuesday afternoon. Zenitra Zaphorah Forester, the non-custodial mother of the 10-month-old...
Comments / 8