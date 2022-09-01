ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 8

jerry yax
4d ago

the bystander video was already said to have not been good enough to tell what he had in his hands so just more Bad propaganda

Reply
4
Jeff
4d ago

How they know if he was experiencing a mental health crisis? Did he tell them that after he died? So you really don't know! Your guessing!

Reply(2)
2
 

CBS Minnesota

Man shot inside north Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was shot inside a north Minneapolis apartment early Sunday morning.Police responded to a reported shooting around 1:15 a.m. The man who had been shot approached officers when they arrived. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Police said the victim knew the shooter, who left the scene before police got there and remains at large.The shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A fisherman on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee Sunday morning spotted a body that police say was "floating near a pier" on the north side of the lake. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered at about 7:36 a.m., with numerous law enforcement agencies responding to the lake to help recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man with knife arrested after threats at M Health Fairview

MINNEAPOLIS -- A scary situation at a Twin Cities hospital ended peacefully.The incident happened at M Health Fairview at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis Thursday evening. Police say a man with a knife was threatening staff and security in a hospital room. Officers say they were able to talk the man out of the room and take a large knife away from him.Police say he's getting the help he needs at Hennepin Healthcare on a mental health hold.A Fairview representative released a short statement, thanking staff, security teams and Minneapolis police for handling the situation safely and quickly.Mental Health ResourcesIf you are having thoughts of suicide, you can text the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 741741 or call 1-800-273-8255.Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cellphone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Minneapolis woman accidentally fatally shot boyfriend during argument

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman has been charged with allegedly accidentally fatally shooting her boyfriend during an argument.Janice Hawkins-Green is charged with manslaughter in connection to the shooting on Monday, which marked the 60th homicide in Minneapolis this year. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded around noon to the shooting on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue Southeast. Hawkins-Green allegedly called police after accidentally shooting her boyfriend in the stomach during an argument. She said she was handing the gun to him when it went off. The victim's mother and 15-year-old daughter were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, the complaint said.The victim, a man in his 30s, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Hawkins-Green is in custody.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Hennepin County Attorney candidate envisions big changes

Reforms on policing, substance abuse, and juvenile detention are top of the list for Hennepin County Attorney candidate Mary Moriarty. This fall, the former chief public defender of Hennepin County is running for Minnesota’s largest public law office, having advanced past the primary in August. Moriarity was among six...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video shows dramatic end to wrong-way police chase in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Newly-released video shows a police chase coming to a dramatic end in the Twin Cities.Coon Rapids police say officers tried to stop an SUV that was traveling the wrong way down Highway 10 in Coon Rapids Wednesday afternoon – but the driver didn't give up, and nearly backed over an officer.A police truck then slammed into the SUV, and the driver ran away with officers close behind.When they caught up with him, they learned he had 34 warrants in four different states. He is now facing several more felonies.Police say all the chaos started with a shoplifting call.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

"Something has to be done": Neighbors voice crime concerns after Bde Maka Ska stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The other man has been taken into custody."It was a horrific scene, it was very terrible," John Williams of Minneapolis said after witnessing the incident.Residents who lived nearby said it was alarming to hear of a stabbing in broad daylight....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

