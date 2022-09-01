Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Bass Lake Road Property in Plymouth Rezoned for Possible Apartments
The Plymouth City Council voted recently to rezone property near Bass Lake Road and Highway 169 to possibly allow for a development project that could include apartments and office space. The 19-acre site is currently for commercial space and has a Speedway gas station on the property. A representative from...
Labor Day weekend brings Minnesotans double dose of #Top10WxDays
MINNEAPOLIS – Beautiful weather came just in time for Labor Day weekend this year as people headed outdoors to embrace the final days of summer. From the lakes to the parks, many families spent the afternoon outside with family and friends.At Linden Hills Farmers Market, produce from vendors like Racing Heart Farm was plentiful."This is the height of the tomato season for us, but we're also having big harvest like onions and winter squash coming up," said Racing Heart's Les Macare.The small farm, from Colfax, Wisconsin, has traveled to the Linden Hills market for nine seasons. "We've had a...
extension.org
What is this nasty thing in our lawn?? #809390
We discovered this mass in our lawn and would like to know what it is?? It appears to be some kind of pre-birth animal sac, however one of the sac appears to have hardened. It has a slimy substance around the sacs. I did not get close enough to detect any odor. No flies or maggots on it. Please help me solve this mystery.
southsidepride.com
Response to ‘Sometimes simple is not better’
The response by Carol Dungan and Friends of Lake Hiawatha (FOLH), “Sometimes simple is not better,” states that “in the 1950s … Hiawatha gained a following from Black golfers.” That statement is incorrect. Black golfers golfed at Hiawatha as early as the 1930s, according to articles in the Spokesman-Recorder newspaper. Shortly after the golf course opened in 1934, Black golfers started soliciting the Central States tournament for Hiawatha Golf Course. It was a large regional Black tournament that drew Black golfers from all over the Midwest. This tournament was held at Hiawatha Golf Course in 1938. In 1951, Black golfers finally requested equal access to the facilities and privileges at Minneapolis golf courses.
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
Officials recover 77-year-old man from Long Lake
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after his body was pulled from Long Lake, according to police. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the scene around 12:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported seeing a man was in the water about 30 feet from shore.
Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
mnprairieroots.com
Rural Dundas show prompts tractor memories
GROWING UP ON A CROP and dairy farm in southwestern Minnesota, tractors are part of my history. I am familiar with the putt-putt-putt of an aged John Deere, the maneuverable size of a B Farmall, the necessity of a dependable tractor. The tractor is the workhorse of the farm. That...
Community support pours in for injured Bloomington teen
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Bloomington sports community is rallying around a young athlete who suffered a devastating injury during a high school football game Friday. A CaringBridge site set up for Ethan Durkin Glynn says the 9th grader suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury while playing for his Bloomington Jefferson 9th grade football team. The impact from a tackle left him paralyzed from the shoulders down.
11 displaced, cat missing and dog dead after townhome fire
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- Eleven people are displaced after a townhome caught fire Saturday afternoon in Maplewood.The Maplewood Public Safety Department and firefighters from six other area departments responded to the fire at 3:08 p.m. on the 2800 block of Southlawn Drive North.All occupants of the 3-unit townhome were able to escape safely. One cat was rescued from the unit as well. Crews remained on the scene until just after 6 p.m. A dog was found dead after the fire was extinguished, and another cat remains missing.The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced because of the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
mprnews.org
A State Fair classic: 125 years later, Hamline Church Dining Hall still cooking
The Minnesota State Fair had plenty to eat during its earliest years — just not for humans. While the livestock stayed fed, people were something of an afterthought. That changed in 1897 when a group of women from Hamline Methodist Episcopal Church decided fairgoers would enjoy sandwiches and cold drinks — something they could make and serve while representing their church at the fair and fundraising.
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
mprnews.org
Making a more accessible fair experience
On Wednesday Jillian Nelson and Ellie Wilson of the Autism Society of Minnesota met MPR News’ digital producer Sam Stroozas and photojournalist Ben Hovland at the MPR booth at the Minnesota State Fair. The plan was simple — set out to record a video from the point of a view of an autistic person at the fair.
Twice The Happy With “Pineapple Express” THC Ice Cream
Since the legalization of Delta-9 hemp derived THC, there have been a variety mood altering treats hitting the market. Soda, beer and just about anything else you can imagine has been hitting a variety of small shops in Minnesota. According to msp.com, there is a pretty cool ice cream shop...
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
