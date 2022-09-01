Read full article on original website
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
LSU lineman has hilariously sad reaction to blocked extra point vs. Florida State
LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.
FSU trolls LSU by playing 'Neck' after TD
Florida State’s band, The Marching Chiefs, have set Twitter ablaze by playing “Neck” after several plays in Sunday’s game, including the first Seminoles touchdown of the game, a pass from Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson off a flea flicker. LSU and its Golden Band have been...
Kayshon Boutte social media darkness gains clarification following Florida State loss, per report
Kayshon Boutte was among the LSU players who scrubbed social media references to LSU following the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy joined Boutte in the actions, but Brody Miller of The Athletic reported that they went dark after large negativity after Sunday’s loss. Boutte was still at film study on Monday.
Rapid Reaction: Florida takes down No. 7 Utah in The Swamp in upset thriller
Florida opened the Billy Napier era with a thrilling upset of a top-10 team in The Swamp, taking down No. 7 Utah 29-26. Anthony Richardson was the X-factor that lifted the Gators to victory. Richardson was Florida’s top rusher (11 carries, 104 yards, 3 touchdowns) including a highlight 45-yard TD...
Florida breaks record for largest crowd in season opener
The Florida Gators did not disappoint in the season opener with a 29-26 win over the No. 7-ranked Utah Utes. And there were plenty of eyes on it, as Florida set a new attendance record with 90,799 fans in the stands, the largest opening crowd in school history. One of...
Mike the Tiger dines on Florida State-themed pregame meal before LSU-FSU game
Mike the Tiger’s pregame feast tradition continues. LSU is getting set to play its first game of the Brian Kelly era. The Tigers open the 2022 campaign in New Orleans, taking on a Florida State squad that is already 1-0 after a Week 0 win over Duquesne. The Tigers...
Billy Napier hesitates to put the 'crown on the Gators' after impressive opener
Billy Napier is pumping the brakes on all the hype surrounding Florida after its impressive win over No. 7 Utah on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier said the Gators still need to focus on responding to success the right way. “I know we’re all ready to put the...
Maason Smith injury update: Brian Kelly provides latest on talented LSU DT
LSU lost an important piece of its defense when defensive tackle Maason Smith went down during the 24-23 loss to Florida State. Smith appeared to injure his knee during a celebration after making a big stop in LSU’s first defensive drives of the game. His lack of presence was felt as the Tigers had some struggles on both sides of the ball.
Kayshon Boutte deletes all mentions of LSU from his Instagram page
Kayshon Boutte had an interesting offseason at LSU as he recovered from a leg injury that kept him out of the final 6 games (and the bowl game) during the 2021 season. Boutte was called out on a couple of occasions by new head coach Brian Kelly, but seemed to respond to the challenges and was on the field in Week 1 for the Tigers.
Brian Kelly roasted on social media after LSU's heartbreaking loss to FSU
Brian Kelly’s LSU debut did not go as planned. The Tigers fell to Florida State 24-23 Sunday night at the Superdome in New Orleans, LSU’s home away from home. LSU-FSU was the only college football game on Sunday, so it had a national audience. For the national audience, the game entertained with its unbelievable final sequence of a muffed punt, red zone fumble, final-second touchdown on a 99-yard drive and then a blocked extra point – with clock and replay review drama mixed in.
Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
Harold Perkins, 5-star LSU freshman, changes jersey numbers before Tigers debut against Florida State
Harold Perkins has yet to play his first game as an LSU Tiger, but he’s already made a change. The former 5-star recruit has a new jersey number. Perkins was sporting No. 10, but Sunday night in New Orleans, he’s wearing No. 40, according to Shea Dixon of On3.
Gator Country
Collins “excited to play in front of 90,000” Gators’ fans in the Swamp
The Florida Gators hosted most of their commits on campus on Saturday night as they were treated to a great game and a win over Utah in the Swamp. Defensive line commit Kelby Collins (6-5, 280, Gardendale, AL. High) is one of the prize commits of the class and he’s ready to experience the Swamp as a player next year.
Rapid Reaction: LSU's wild comeback falls just short as FSU spoils Brian Kelly's debut
NEW ORLEANS – The Brian Kelly era at LSU got off to a wild start Sunday night against Florida State. It happened inside a sold-out Caesars Superdome in front of an enthusiastic crowd that was much closer to being evenly split than the Tigers would have preferred. The Allstate...
Utah team plane has trouble, Utes stuck in Gainesville for several hours after loss to Gators
Utah suffered a brutal loss to Florida in The Swamp on Saturday night. Trailing 29-26, the Utes had the ball inside the Gators’ 10-yard line. But then the Gators’ defense came up huge, with DB Amari Burney snagging a diving interception in the end zone to seal a Florida win.
Florida Gators
For all the fun, drama and storylines the offseason provides, whether it be about conference realignment and even (at the very last minute) a playoff expansion announcement, when Week 1 actually kicks off, we're more than ready for some actual games. College football gave us a little bit of everything...
4 LSU players reportedly out for game against Florida State
LSU and Florida State will both be missing players for Sunday night’s game in New Orleans. Less than 2 hours from kickoff, 4 Tigers players are not in uniform for warm ups, a strong sign that they won’t be suiting up for LSU’s Week 1 game. Jordan...
LIVE SCORE: LSU vs. Florida State
Here is where you'll find live updates of the game, including scores, plays, and of course — the long-awaited announcement of who Coach Brian Kelly will start as quarterback for the Tigers. Stay with us!
Former LSU and FSU greats take pre-game trash talk to Twitter
In preparation of Sunday night’s game between LSU and Florida, several former players from both programs have taken to Twitter. Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks specifically called out Booger McFarland and Marcus Spears in his tweet. “There’s several LSU alumni out there that won’t let me treat this...
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
