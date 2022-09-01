ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU lineman has hilariously sad reaction to blocked extra point vs. Florida State

LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

FSU trolls LSU by playing 'Neck' after TD

Florida State’s band, The Marching Chiefs, have set Twitter ablaze by playing “Neck” after several plays in Sunday’s game, including the first Seminoles touchdown of the game, a pass from Jordan Travis to Ontaria Wilson off a flea flicker. LSU and its Golden Band have been...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kayshon Boutte social media darkness gains clarification following Florida State loss, per report

Kayshon Boutte was among the LSU players who scrubbed social media references to LSU following the loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Malik Nabers and Kyren Lacy joined Boutte in the actions, but Brody Miller of The Athletic reported that they went dark after large negativity after Sunday’s loss. Boutte was still at film study on Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida breaks record for largest crowd in season opener

The Florida Gators did not disappoint in the season opener with a 29-26 win over the No. 7-ranked Utah Utes. And there were plenty of eyes on it, as Florida set a new attendance record with 90,799 fans in the stands, the largest opening crowd in school history. One of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Maason Smith injury update: Brian Kelly provides latest on talented LSU DT

LSU lost an important piece of its defense when defensive tackle Maason Smith went down during the 24-23 loss to Florida State. Smith appeared to injure his knee during a celebration after making a big stop in LSU’s first defensive drives of the game. His lack of presence was felt as the Tigers had some struggles on both sides of the ball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Billy Napier
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kayshon Boutte deletes all mentions of LSU from his Instagram page

Kayshon Boutte had an interesting offseason at LSU as he recovered from a leg injury that kept him out of the final 6 games (and the bowl game) during the 2021 season. Boutte was called out on a couple of occasions by new head coach Brian Kelly, but seemed to respond to the challenges and was on the field in Week 1 for the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly roasted on social media after LSU's heartbreaking loss to FSU

Brian Kelly’s LSU debut did not go as planned. The Tigers fell to Florida State 24-23 Sunday night at the Superdome in New Orleans, LSU’s home away from home. LSU-FSU was the only college football game on Sunday, so it had a national audience. For the national audience, the game entertained with its unbelievable final sequence of a muffed punt, red zone fumble, final-second touchdown on a 99-yard drive and then a blocked extra point – with clock and replay review drama mixed in.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu Football#Florida Gators Football#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Gators#Swamp#Louisiana University#Tigers
ESPN

Florida Gators

For all the fun, drama and storylines the offseason provides, whether it be about conference realignment and even (at the very last minute) a playoff expansion announcement, when Week 1 actually kicks off, we're more than ready for some actual games. College football gave us a little bit of everything...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

4 LSU players reportedly out for game against Florida State

LSU and Florida State will both be missing players for Sunday night’s game in New Orleans. Less than 2 hours from kickoff, 4 Tigers players are not in uniform for warm ups, a strong sign that they won’t be suiting up for LSU’s Week 1 game. Jordan...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

LIVE SCORE: LSU vs. Florida State

Here is where you'll find live updates of the game, including scores, plays, and of course — the long-awaited announcement of who Coach Brian Kelly will start as quarterback for the Tigers. Stay with us!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former LSU and FSU greats take pre-game trash talk to Twitter

In preparation of Sunday night’s game between LSU and Florida, several former players from both programs have taken to Twitter. Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks specifically called out Booger McFarland and Marcus Spears in his tweet. “There’s several LSU alumni out there that won’t let me treat this...
BATON ROUGE, LA

