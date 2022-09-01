LSU football didn’t get the outcome it wanted as the Tigers fell 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game was a close but badly played one for a team that has seen some dominance over recent history, and it ended in dramatic fashion with a blocked extra-point that sealed up a victory for the Seminoles. Needless to say, LSU freshman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon was among the heartbroken, with this dramatic flop at the end of the game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO