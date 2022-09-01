Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslsports.com
BYU Football Gearing Up To Face Big 12 Standard Bearer Baylor
PROVO, Utah – After BYU football suffered a 38-24 loss to Baylor in Waco last year, BYU coach Kalani Sitake called out his team’s physicality. The trenches are where Baylor imposed their will, and they outclassed BYU the entire second half. At the time, BYU was the nationally-ranked...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Victory Over USF Was Two Tales Of Transfer Portal Paths
TAMPA, FL. – The uncertainty surrounding USF was a big reason why there was a vocal minority that thought No. 25 BYU football could struggle against the Bulls. Like BYU, USF has one of the most experienced rosters in college football. The Bulls gained experience through former Power Five players in the Transfer Portal with guys like Baylor transfer QB Gerry Bohanon.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Season-Opening Win At USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football took care of business in dominating fashion against USF. BYU defeated the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, 50-21. It was an impressive start to the 2022 season for a BYU team coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons over the previous two years.
kslsports.com
Chris Brooks Bursts For 52 Yards Against USF, Scores First TD At BYU
TAMPA – BYU running back Christopher Brooks burst out of the backfield and through the USF defense for 52 yards and his first touchdown as a member of the Cougars. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
Whittingham Positive About Utes, Acknowledges Things To Improve
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have now played in three straight big games with all eyes on them and they haven’t disappointed despite two close losses. Utah is showing they can hang with anyone and that they are on the cusp of being great, however, there is work to be done to make that happen.
kslsports.com
Twitter Reacts To Utah Versus Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus Florida easily lived up to its potential for being a really good game. Yes, those who pull for the Utes might be a little sad they came up short 29-26, but it is still clear Utah did enough to impress the Florida faithful and even earn a little respect.
kslsports.com
PK: Pac-12’s Reputation Took Hit With Week One Losses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Crazy as it sounds, the Pac-12’s reputation was on the line in only the first game of the season deep in the heart of college football country. After Oregon got thoroughly embarrassed again on Saturday, picking up right where the supposed national brand left off last season, the conference needed some positivity. Reigning national champion destroyed the Ducks 49-3, highlighting the stark contrast between quality of the Southeastern Conference and the embattled group out west.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. USF: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
TAMPA, FL – The rubber match for BYU vs USF is upon us. Each team has won a game on its home field in this series. USF won the 2019 contest, pulling the upset over a reeling BYU team in Tampa. Then BYU defeated the Bulls last year after USF tried to make a comeback effort in the second half.
RELATED PEOPLE
kslsports.com
BYU Football Releases Hype Video For USF Game
TAMPA, FL. – BYU football is back. The return of the season also signals the return of weekly hype videos. BYU dropped a hype video for Saturday’s game against the USF Bulls here in Tampa. The video features BYU wide receiver Keanu Hill at the beginning sporting the...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Out For Opening Game Against USF
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney will not play in the season opener against USF. At the beginning of fall camp, Romney said he was “healthier than ever.” However, days after that comment to KSL Sports, Romney suffered an injury in fall camp that has since limited his availability.
kslsports.com
Hall Hits Holker To Help BYU Stretch Big Lead Over USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found tight end Dallin Holker for his second touchdown toss against the USF, which helped the Cougars extend their first half lead over the Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on...
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Hits Wide-Open Keanu Hill For TD Against USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found a wide-open Keanu Hill in the end zone for a touchdown to extend the Cougars’ lead against the USF Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslsports.com
Lightning Strikes Early As No. 25 BYU Weathers Delay For Big Win Over USF
After an over two-and-a-half hour lightning delay, BYU took the field and struck quick with a touchdown on the very first play of the game. WR Puka Nacua took a jet sweep to the house on a 75-yard run and that set the tone for what would be an explosive offensive performance. BYU amassed 575 yards and jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the Bulls could get a score.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Returns Home After Complications Leaving Florida
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah football program announced that its players and staff made it safely home to Salt Lake City after the Utes had airline complications leaving the state of Florida. The Utes attempted to return home following their game against the Florida Gators on September 1.
kslsports.com
BYU Standout Puka Nacua Leaves USF Game With Injury
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua saw his impactful play against USF end due to injury. Nacua entered the game with question marks about his availability, but he ended up playing. The former Washington Husky transfer was on pace for a career night. On BYU’s first offensive...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Nacua Breaks Loose For Long TD Run On First Play Against USF
TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua got things rolling against the USF Bulls with a 75-yard touchdown run on the Cougars’ first play of the game. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslsports.com
BYU LB Max Tooley Grabs Pick Six To Build Early Lead Over USF
TAMPA – The BYU defense must have felt left out after the hot start of the Cougar offense. Linebacker Max Tooley intercepted a pass from USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon and took it to the house for a 33-yard score. That play by the Cougar defense extended the BYU lead to 21-0 early in the 1st quarter of Saturday night’s matchup.
kslsports.com
Utah Plays Tough, Comes Up Short In The Swamp
GAINESVILLE- They say football is a game of inches and #7 Utah learned that the hard way in their season opener at The Swamp. Utah versus Florida gave us everything we love most about college football coming down to literally the last play to determine a winner. Despite Utah’s tough play, they came up a hair short 29-26, after quarterback Cam Rising threw an unusual interception in the end zone to end the game.
kslsports.com
Former Utah QB Breaks Hand Minutes Into First Start With New Program
SALT LAKE CITY – A former quarterback for the University of Utah suffered a broken hand during his first moments on the field with a new program. Ex-Ute and current Liberty Flames signal-caller Charlie Brewer fractured his hand on Saturday, September 3. Brewer, who won Utah’s QB1 job to...
kslsports.com
Puka Nacua Goes Through Pregame Warmups Before BYU/USF
TAMPA, FL – The availability of BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua was an important question coming into the USF game. Nacua, the former Orem High star, was limited during fall camp. Coaches kept proven players out to ensure they would be healthy for the games in the season. Nacua appears to be one of those cases.
Comments / 0